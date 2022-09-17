Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel Eisenberg
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis
Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
KSDK
Police investigate car break-ins that happened overnight in Creve Coeur
Cars parked in front of Dave & Tony's restaurant were targeted. At this point, it's unclear if anything was stolen.
wdbr.com
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Homecoming parade set for Thursday at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville
This is Homecoming Week in Kahok Nation! Mark your calendars for the parade on Thursday beginning at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville and the football game at Collinsville High School Kahok Stadium Friday night.
Police identify woman found shot to death in St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Sept. 19 in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. Homicide detectives were called to a home Monday morning on the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue, where police said they found a woman inside dead from a gunshot wound. Monday afternoon,...
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Zachary Blaha recognized at Board of Education meeting
Collinsville High School Senior Zachary Blaha was recognized during last night's Board of Education meeting. Blaha was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis 2022-23 Student Advisory Board.
St. Louis couple charged after toddler shoots himself
A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head.
Surveillance video of a deadly officer involved shooting in St. Louis shown to reporters
During a news briefing by the St. Louis Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon, St. Louis reporters were given the opportunity to view surveillance video of an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Darryl Ross on September 11.
collinsvilledailynews.com
DeLong Takes Women's Title At Italian Fest 5K Race, followed by Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller
COLLINSVILLE - In the women's race, Megan DeLong won with a time of 21:11, with Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller of Troy coming in second at 21:38. DeLong is a former McKendree University cross country and track and field standout and is now a coach at Triad High School and Middle School. Michelle...
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]
This might just be the most opulent house in the entire St. Louis area. Everything in this four-story mansion has been built with luxury in mind. From the floor made of semi-precious stones lit from beneath to the giant amethyst crystals flanking the entryway and the fireplace, there also seems to be a bit of mansion magic mixed up in this lavish Ladue estate.
