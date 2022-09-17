Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats team up with The Revivalists for a soul-shaking night two closer at XPNFest
The capstone of night two filled the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with uplifting roots rock anthems. It was a night of good old fashioned rock and roll at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion as Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and The Revivalists took us home on night two of 2022’s XPoNential Music Festival.
xpn.org
Lucinda Williams plays an impassioned, inspiring set at XPNFest
The singer-songwriter vet closed the River Stage with a raw and heartfelt performance. The sun was on Lucinda Williams’ side during her River stage set last night. It was beginning to set, splaying rays of gold, pink, and purple across the horizon as her band gently eased into the opening strains of “Steal Your Love.” Less a song than a piece of musical mesmerism, it eased the crowd onto the wavelength of this legendary songwriter and storyteller.
xpn.org
Watch Maya de Vitry play live on the WXPN Folk Show, listen to her interview with Ian Zolitor
The Lancaster-rooted singer-songwriter and her four-piece band stopped by the Folk Show last time they were in Philly; they return to World Cafe Live on September 22nd. This spring, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry released her third studio album, Violet Light, and its music and lyrics showcased a significant degree of creative and personal growth for this veteran of the North American folk scene.
xpn.org
Neal Francis’ Marina stage set was the classic rock radio jam session of your dreams
The Chicago singer-songwriter’s set embraced the styles and sounds of the seventies. From far away, he was the spitting image of Todd Rundgren. In fact, Neal Francis may as well have gone to his barber, held up a photo of the famously eccentric record producer, and said “this” in advance of his set on the XPNFest Marina stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
xpn.org
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom
The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
xpn.org
The Dip keeps the XPNFest Marina Stage on its toes
Checking in on 2022’s greatest party band. The next-to-last band of a festival weekend can go one of two ways: mellow to play into the fatigue, or frenzied to keep fighting it. When Seattle’s The Dip hit the Marina Stage with the snappy backbeat and guitar / horn section tradeoffs of an instrumental intro, it was clear which direction they were choosing.
xpn.org
Kathleen Edwards rides again at XPNFest
It was the Canadian singer-songwriter’s fourth appearance at XPN’s festival. It’s as hard for us to believe as it is for the singer herself, but we’re coming up on 20 years since Kathleen Edwards’ introduction to the WXPN universe with her stellar debut Failer. At...
xpn.org
Buffalo Nichols delivers a pensive, profound set on the XPNFest Marina Stage
The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter mixed atmospheric soundscapes with throught-provoking commentary. The first thing to know about Buffalo Nichols‘ XPoNential Music Festival set: it sounded gorgeous. The Milwaukee guitarist and singer-songwriter exhibits a mastery of a wide range of tones and styles – dreamy atmospheric soundscapes on “Lost &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
The Suffers return to XPNFest with songs of love, rage, and joy
The gulf coast soul faves raised the bar on the River Stage. Houston, Texas-based The Suffers made their fourth XPoNential appearance this Sunday afternoon on the River Stage. “It feels so good to be back here,” singer Kam Franklin said as the band erupted into a dance-heavy R&B / funk set that raised the bar for every band who has yet to play.
xpn.org
Chestnut Grove opens up day three of XPNFest with a bang
The Perkiomenville outfit took the marina stage with matching jumpsuits and high energy. “We’re your neighbors from Perkiomenville!” said Dee Gerhart of Chestnut Grove. “Just a quick hop, skip, and a jump up I-76.”. The seasoned regional roots rock combo took the Marina Stage today to get...
Comments / 0