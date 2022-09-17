Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Walmart shooting trial to begin Oct. 18
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument in a Walmart parking lot will go to trial Oct. 18. Jim Douglas Mosier, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in death of Larry Burton Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City at the Fort Mohave store.
fox10phoenix.com
Mother, daughter stabbed in parking lot of Bullhead City gas station; suspects sought
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police in Bullhead City are looking for two suspects after a mother and her daughter were stabbed in a gas station parking lot. Police say the incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Fastrip gas station, off Highway 95. A 28-year-old woman was screaming that her 57-year-old mother had just been stabbed.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
Mother, daughter stabbed during fight at Arizona gas station, police say
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter on Sunday at a local gas station. Police were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. to a Fastrip station in the 1100 block of Highway 95 after a 28-year-old woman could be heard screaming for help.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Family pet succumbs to fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured but a dog perished in a residential structure fire in north Kingman. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19 to the incident in the 2800 block of John L. Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
Mohave Daily News
BCPD wants to expand body camera use
BULLHEAD CITY — Calling the implementation of body-warn cameras for patrol officers in his department a success, Bullhead City Chief of Police Robert Trebes will ask the City Council to purchase additional cameras to be worn by 18 additional personnel in the department. At today’s council meeting, Trebes will...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Weekend fire destroys two homes￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
kyma.com
Woman found murdered; boyfriend in custody
Yucca, Ariz. (CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40.
