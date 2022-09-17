ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Game Day: Akron

Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame Show: 4:30 p.m. (EST) Liberty (2-1) will return to Williams Stadium for its first meeting with Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC) in 20 years. Host Akron won the teams’ only previous meeting, 49-21, on Oct. 12,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

4 Flames to Compete at Elon Invitational, Friday Through Sunday

The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad will send four players to compete at the Elon Invitational. The three-day event will be held at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. and will get started on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Omar El Kadi, Zion Heaven, Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith will represent the Flames at the tournament. The event will feature regular tournament style draws. Draws will be finalized on Thursday by host Elon and will be posted on LibertyFlames.com once they are available.
ELON, NC
Liberty News

Lady Flames begin fifth ACHA DI title defense Saturday with battle against Pride

Four-time defending national champion Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team will receive its fifth set of rings in celebration of its 2021-22 trophy during an intermission of Friday night’s ACHA DI men’s hockey team’s game against West Virginia at the LaHaye Ice Center. Then on Saturday, the Lady Flames will begin their quest for a fifth consecutive and sixth overall national title, and look to extend their 40-game winning streak, when they host the Washington Pride’s U-19 team at 1:30 p.m. at the LIC.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 16 Liberty to Face No. 9 Connecticut and Longwood, Friday and Sunday

Live Video: Liberty at Connecticut (FloLive) Live Video: Liberty vs. Longwood (ESPN+) Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) No. 16 Liberty will face No. 9 Connecticut in a rematch of last year’s BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship game, Friday afternoon. The Lady Flames will close out the weekend with a home non-conference contest versus the Longwood Lancers on Sunday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Rising, Growing, Winning

Flames Nation is stronger than ever as athletics programs reach new heights. Liberty University Athletics ranks among the fastest growing athletics departments in the nation with the majority of its 20 NCAA Division I programs experiencing unprecedented success on a national level over the last few years. Last year, Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Hamlett and Dykema Receive BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll Recognition

Liberty field hockey’s Lizzie Hamlett and Bethany Dykema both garnered inclusion on this week’s BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. This is Dykema’s second appearance on the honor roll this season and third all-time. Meanwhile, Hamlett has been named to the listing for the first time this year and second time in her career.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Akron

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s one-point setback at No. 18 Wake Forest last weekend, plus previewed the upcoming College for a Weekend matchup against Akron.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Hess, Werner Sweep ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Honors

After helping Liberty sweep the men’s and women’s team titles at Friday’s Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational, Jacob Hess and Kayla Werner have swept the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Freshman of the Week honors. Making his first appearance in a Liberty uniform, Hess placed sixth of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty’s ASUN Roadtrip Begins at Jacksonville State

Liberty hits the road for its first ASUN road contests of the season, starting in Alabama against Jacksonville State and concluding the week at Kennesaw State. Liberty is currently tied with Eastern Kentucky and Stetson for the top spot in the ASUN with a 1-0-1 record. Gameday Central Links. Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

A Big, Hearty LU Welcome

Campus came alive once again in August as new and returning students combined to give Liberty University its largest total residential enrollment in history at 15,800 students. There are 4,600 new incoming students in the freshman class, just slightly lower than last year’s record. That means a lot of new faces to welcome to the Liberty family, so in keeping with tradition, the school greeted them in grand style from the moment they arrived.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Leading Educators

Alumni are impacting the next generation at the highest levels. Liberty University School of Education alumna Lisa Lee always felt called to impact city schools as a classroom teacher. For 15 years, she touched the lives of hundreds of children while teaching third, fourth, and fifth grades at Heritage Elementary...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Meet the Dean: Morse Tan

For Liberty University School of Law Dean Morse Tan, education, career, and family have always been areas of his life enriched by his passionate pursuit and prioritization of faith in Christ above all else. Read the full article here.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Preserving the LU Story

Library Archives keeps Liberty’s history alive for future generations to explore. When Abigail Sattler was hired as the first archivist at Liberty University in 2005, the physical materials that documented the university’s history were tucked away in a room stacked high with unopened boxes and shelves full of papers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Based in D.C., graduate defends core values of the Christian faith

Jonathan Alexandre (’14) said Liberty Law was the primary training ground for his work as Senior Counsel for Government Affairs with Liberty Counsel, an international nonprofit litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics. Read the full article here.
LYNCHBURG, VA

