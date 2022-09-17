Read full article on original website
Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case. Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, 25, is now being represented by Attorney Luke Evans. Johnson was without a lawyer up until Feb....
Nose biting and 50 Cent sues
The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose. Doug Ramsey was arrested Saturday following a University of Arkansas football game. Police say Ramsey and another individual got into a fight in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium. He is charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He may be Beyond Meat, but he's not beyond the long arm of the law.
Inner-city Memphis residents sound off on safety after livestreamed shooting, Eliza Fletcher killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – People in Memphis, Tennessee, sounded off on the city’s crime rate after a teacher was abducted and killed and after a gunman went on a livestreamed shooting spree. “Right now the kids ain’t going to no community centers or nothing, learning anything,” Larry said. “Bunch...
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police...
Rape victim sues city for negligence over case with Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a year to the day after 22-year-old Alicia Franklin says she was raped by Cleotha Henderson, now we’re learning through a lawsuit her account of what happened that day. The lawsuit says it all started on September 21, 2021, through a dating app, where...
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
Man charged with Young Dolph’s murder hires new attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has hired his own attorney. Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli. Ganguli confirmed to FOX13 that Johnson...
Despite Backlash, Voters and Lawmakers Continue to Choose Criminal Justice Reform
Udi Ofer, Former Director, Justice Division, ACLU National Political and Advocacy Department. Last month, voters in Shelby County, Tennessee, ousted an 11-year incumbent district attorney with a national reputation for being overly-punitive. Amy Weirich aggressively pursued the death penalty, fought against bail reform, sent more children to adult court than any other prosecutor in the state, and had been admonished in the past for prosecutorial misconduct. She also prosecuted Pamela Moses, a Black woman who registered to vote erroneously and ended up with a six-year sentence.
Former Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk staffer indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp. Sharp allegedly stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations.
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life Savings
A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.
Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged on Monday after police say he stalked a woman for months using an Apple AirTag. The victim told police in July that she had been getting notifications on her iPhone detecting the presence of an AirTag since early February. She...
Man stalked woman with Airtag, sent harassing texts, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stalking and harassing a woman while tracking her with an Airtag. On July 20, a woman reported to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that she had been getting alerts on her iPhone that detected the presence of an Airtag. According...
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
Man charged with murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting death, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man is now behind bars in connection to the murder of a woman who was shot and killed in South Memphis. The shooting happened the morning of Sept. 13 in front of an apartment in the 1900 block of Asa Drive. According to an...
Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin's home in north St. Louis.
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
