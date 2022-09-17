ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Man indicted for murder of Young Dolph hires new lawyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects indicted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case. Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, 25, is now being represented by Attorney Luke Evans. Johnson was without a lawyer up until Feb....
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Nose biting and 50 Cent sues

The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose. Doug Ramsey was arrested Saturday following a University of Arkansas football game. Police say Ramsey and another individual got into a fight in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium. He is charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He may be Beyond Meat, but he's not beyond the long arm of the law.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Memphis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Montgomery
Person
Pat Sajak
aclu-or.org

Despite Backlash, Voters and Lawmakers Continue to Choose Criminal Justice Reform

Udi Ofer, Former Director, Justice Division, ACLU National Political and Advocacy Department. Last month, voters in Shelby County, Tennessee, ousted an 11-year incumbent district attorney with a national reputation for being overly-punitive. Amy Weirich aggressively pursued the death penalty, fought against bail reform, sent more children to adult court than any other prosecutor in the state, and had been admonished in the past for prosecutorial misconduct. She also prosecuted Pamela Moses, a Black woman who registered to vote erroneously and ended up with a six-year sentence.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Former Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk staffer indicted

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp. Sharp allegedly stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Zack Love

Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life Savings

A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Murder For Hire#Reality Tv#Sentencing#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

Man charged with stalking woman using Apple AirTag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged on Monday after police say he stalked a woman for months using an Apple AirTag. The victim told police in July that she had been getting notifications on her iPhone detecting the presence of an AirTag since early February. She...
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
WREG

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy