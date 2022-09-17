A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO