Kill Devil Hills, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long

Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, survivors include husband Jon Long; daughter Rae Lynn Long; sons Darren Gibbs...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr.

Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr., 89, of Wanchese, died September 17, 2022 at home. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese on August 25, 1933, son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne Sr. and Ida Daniels Payne and the husband of the late Carolyn “Jean” Payne. Survivors include daughter Wilma...
WANCHESE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Patricia Reynolds-Denny

Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Lake Mattamuskeet meeting set in Swan Quarter

For the first time in more than a year, an in-person public meeting will be held to learn about work taking place to restore Lake Mattamuskeet in Hyde County. The North Carolina Coastal Federation along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Hyde County Government will be hosting the public meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Speed limit changes in place on NC 12

On Sept. 15, 2022, N.C. Department of Transportation crews changed speed limit signs along sections of NC 12 in several parts of Dare and Currituck counties. The speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Frisco returned to 45 miles per hour from the seasonal speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church service canceled

The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Annual Preaching Service that had been planned for Sunday, September 25 in Columbia has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 risks. “Everybody stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you next year!” stated Mark Bateman, BPBC Preservation Society president. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS...
COLUMBIA, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rogallo museum plans shared with Dare Tourism Board

Speaking at the September 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, John Harris and Billy Vaughn shared concept plans for a Francis and Gertrude Rogallo museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The Rogallos invented the flexible wing in 1948, an invention that led to the popular sport of hang gliding.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores

One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nathaniel Muthler represents Tyrrell in Youth Voice Program

Nathaniel Muthler, a ninth grade student and 4-H member, was the Tyrrell County representative for the Youth Voice Program sponsored by the NC Association of County Commissioners and NC State. The program exposes 4-H student leaders from all 100 counties to exercises in government administration. Muthler was joined by Tyrrell...
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Duck man scores $100,000 win on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Dare County man scored a major win on a scratch-off ticket. Luke Ash, of Duck, tried his luck on a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his winning ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road...
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Claire Bergefurd named Beginning Teacher of the Year for Hyde County Schools

At the meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, Claire Bergefurd was honored as this school year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year for the school district. Bergefurd, from Hilliard Ohio, went to school at Wittenberg University, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Obituaries
thecoastlandtimes.com

Friends of Youth participants attend basic safety/first aid class

Marsha Riibner-Cady, left, owner and lead trainer at Cady CPR Solutions, recently facilitated a basic safety/first aid class for a group of young participants in the Dare County Friends of Youth program. During the class, the youths had a chance to practice CPR on both adult and infant manikins and...
DARE COUNTY, NC

