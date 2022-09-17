Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Asian Clams Invade Wyoming
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The 2022 Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 9 AM. There will be a guess the pumpkins weight contest. The weigh=off for the Wyoming State Champion Pumpkin winner receives $1000. Then the Main Event is the Giant Pumpkin, Pumpkin Drop. All this will...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WYDOT opens up the Wyoming Travel Authorization program for the upcoming winter season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we begin feeling the first chills of fall, Mother Nature is letting us know winter is coming, and so is winter driving. As a way to prepare, WYDOT is letting folks know they are opening up the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program or W-TAP ahead of the 2022 -2023 winter season.
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. "We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that's up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study Dispels ‘Lazy Pothead’ Myth, Some Legislators in Wyoming Not Too Stoked
Despite a new study that dispels the myth that marijuana users are "lazy potheads," some in Wyoming remain steadfast in opposing any use of it. Count Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, among them. "We don't need another vice in our...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote-Controlled Weapons, Live Video Tracking Likely Not Future Of Hunting In Wyoming
Killing big-game animals from behind a computer screen is something Wyoming won't ever accept, said the state's top wildlife manager. "There were operations where you could sign up to shoot a deer in Texas while you were sitting at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Being Cited For Trespassing Drops Meth Pipe In Wyoming Game Warden’s Truck
A man who didn't say "no" to either drugs or illegal hunting found himself crossways with both a game warden and sheriff's deputy, according to Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports. Wheatland Game Warden Nate Holst responded...
Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia
Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
kslnewsradio.com
Long backups after chain-reaction crash on WB I-80 in Wyoming
One truck driver was injured and there were backups for miles after several crashes on WB I-80 in Wyoming on Wednesday. Lt. Matt Arnell of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crashes happened near MP 31. The chain reaction began when a semi traveling slowly up an incline was hit...
Birds in Wyoming Testing Positive for Avian Influenza
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, birds in Wyoming are again testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. After a hiatus from confirming any bird deaths from HPAI over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie confirmed positives in a blue-winged teal and a great horned owl this month.
