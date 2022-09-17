Read full article on original website
Great Rivers & Routes, IL
Kick back and relax this fall along the mighty rivers and timeless roadways in southwest Illinois. And sipping on a local craft beer or wine makes the moments even better. The six-county region, located just outside St. Louis in Illinois, is full of local craft brewers, distillers and wine makers who have honed their crafts alongside the Mississippi River, the famed American Bottoms and sweeping prairies that make the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois the perfect place to sit back and savor the seasons.
Head for the Hills of Shawnee Forest Country – in Southernmost Illinois
With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois. An abundance of scenic hikes, easy to challenging, offer beautiful views. Bring your bike, or rent one along the 50 mile Tunnel Hill Trail; or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, hilly and rocky terrain. Rock climbing, repelling and bouldering is a natural draw because the area has the highest density of quality stone. Fly through the Shawnee Forest Canopy with Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tours, an exhilarating zipline experience. Bring your canoe or kayak, or rent one to paddle on lakes and creeks or experience the Cache River Wetlands. Bring your horse or rent one and enjoy the miles of equestrian trails.
For a taste of fall fun, head to Michigan’s Coldwater Country
Sunny days, cooler temperatures and changing leaves can mean only one thing in Michigan’s Coldwater Country…fall is in the air and it’s time to get outside and enjoy!. Located along the US-12 Heritage Route, halfway between Chicago and Detroit, is an area boasting local cuisine coupled with outdoor recreation, unique attractions, stunning architecture, quaint downtowns, and a host of fall fun!
St. Cloud, MN
That feeling when… you plan the perfect fall getaway. With trees wrapped in vibrant fall colors, crisp air carrying the smell of crunchy fallen leaves, and an abundance of fall activities throughout the season, the greater St. Cloud, MN area is the perfect place to get away and experience fall.
Dekalb, AL
In DeKalb County, you’re sure to find charming scenery around every turn. Nature lovers will enjoy the fresh crisp air, scenic mountain views, and picturesque waterfalls. You can enjoy nearly 30,000 acres of public lands highlighted by Little River Canyon National Preserve, DeSoto State Park, Buck’s Pocket State Park, and High Falls Park.
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
A visit to Okeechobee County, Florida is one you will never forget.
Located in the eastern part of Florida, Okeechobee County is the perfect contrast to the busy and overcrowded tourist destinations the Sunshine State is often associated with. Next vacation, skip the lines and experience the small town, down-home vibes in the rural and welcoming community of Okeechobee. The town of...
Spotsylvania, VA
Ready for a new kind of adventure? Spotsylvania, Virginia offers a harmonious blend of rural landscapes and outdoor adventures all in a setting as unique as its name. Whether looking for a relaxing day trip to discover local history, or an action-packed weekend getaway, Spotsylvania has a spot for everyone.
Hampshire County, MA
Located in Western Massachusetts, just north of Springfield, lies Hampshire County. Known for its scenic beauty, vibrant arts and culture, and a small-town feel with big-city amenities, Hampshire County is truly a special place with an endless variety of attractions. One way to explore it all is the Norwottuck Rail Trail, an 11-mile paved trail along the former Boston & Maine Railroad. The trail is perfect for biking, running or just taking a walk and admiring the stunning scenery. Level paths ensure that the trail is perfect for all visitors, regardless of ability.
Four Seasons of Trails, Rural Culture and Charm on New York’s Northern Border
On New York’s northern border, St. Lawrence County is a four-season destination, boasting miles of trail, over 200 lakes rivers and streams and a rich creative. From the banks of the St. Lawrence River to the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, the valley allows for light adventure and accessible outdoor activities like walking or snowshoeing to waterfalls, hiking or cross country skiing in state parks, atv riding or snowmobiling to mountain overlooks and fishing for dinner.
Lebanon Valley, PA
Nestled in the hills of Pennsylvania, between Hershey and Lancaster, you will discover the Lebanon Valley. Where we have a distinctive blend of Nature at its finest, Farm fresh produce and craft beverages, history come to life, and Small Town Charm. Boasting rolling countryside and breathtaking views, Lebanon Valley provides...
