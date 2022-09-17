With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois. An abundance of scenic hikes, easy to challenging, offer beautiful views. Bring your bike, or rent one along the 50 mile Tunnel Hill Trail; or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, hilly and rocky terrain. Rock climbing, repelling and bouldering is a natural draw because the area has the highest density of quality stone. Fly through the Shawnee Forest Canopy with Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tours, an exhilarating zipline experience. Bring your canoe or kayak, or rent one to paddle on lakes and creeks or experience the Cache River Wetlands. Bring your horse or rent one and enjoy the miles of equestrian trails.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO