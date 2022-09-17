ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park man held on gun charge after man he fought Saturday morning was found dead

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A father of two who was found dead after a fight this weekend along the Lake Michigan shoreline near Fort Sheridan Beach in Highland Park was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office, and one of the men he was allegedly in the confrontation with has been taken into custody on a weapons charge unrelated to the incident, authorities said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
2 dead, 4 critical, 7 total shot in 2 incidents 5 minutes apart

CHICAGO - Two people are dead and there are an additional four people in critical condition as well as a seventh victim wounded in two separate shootings that happened five minutes apart on the city's south side Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The first incident happened around 4:25 p.m. on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Armed offender in Chicago Lawn neighborhood shot and wounded by CPD

CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation after an armed offender was shot and wounded by a Chicago Police tactical officer early this morning on the city's south side, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. this morning on the 7200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL

