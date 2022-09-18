Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethlehem Freedom 45, Nazareth Area 35
Bristol 52, Pennington, N.J. 26
Chester 33, Interboro 0
Clairton 54, Riverview 0
Coatesville 41, Penn Wood 6
Conrad Weiser 22, ELCO 21
Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 0
Delone 49, York County Tech 25
Germantown Academy 37, Olney Charter 6
Kennedy Catholic 22, Cochranton 0
Kensington 44, KIPP Dubois 6
Lehighton 55, Wilson 14
Mastery Charter North 35, Benjamin Franklin 0
Mercersburg Academy 30, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 8
Montrose 28, Scranton Holy Cross 14
Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20
Peddie, N.J. 25, Academy of the New Church 24
Penn Charter 17, Blair, N.J. 13
Philadelphia West Catholic 20, Cardinal O’Hara 7
Pope John Paul II 39, Bartram 21
Rochester 57, Summit Academy 18
Scranton 21, Scranton Prep 9
Upper Darby 42, Lower Merion 14
Upper Moreland 42, Executive Charter 19
Wyoming Seminary 54, Kiski School 22
