Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethlehem Freedom 45, Nazareth Area 35

Bristol 52, Pennington, N.J. 26

Chester 33, Interboro 0

Clairton 54, Riverview 0

Coatesville 41, Penn Wood 6

Conrad Weiser 22, ELCO 21

Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 0

Delone 49, York County Tech 25

Germantown Academy 37, Olney Charter 6

Kennedy Catholic 22, Cochranton 0

Kensington 44, KIPP Dubois 6

Lehighton 55, Wilson 14

Mastery Charter North 35, Benjamin Franklin 0

Mercersburg Academy 30, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 8

Montrose 28, Scranton Holy Cross 14

Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20

Peddie, N.J. 25, Academy of the New Church 24

Penn Charter 17, Blair, N.J. 13

Philadelphia West Catholic 20, Cardinal O’Hara 7

Pope John Paul II 39, Bartram 21

Rochester 57, Summit Academy 18

Scranton 21, Scranton Prep 9

Upper Darby 42, Lower Merion 14

Upper Moreland 42, Executive Charter 19

Wyoming Seminary 54, Kiski School 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
