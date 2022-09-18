ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Burlington 78, Midwest 26

Dubois 70, Encampment 44

Kaycee 51, Ten Sleep 6

Little Snake River 53, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0

Lusk 20, Saratoga 8

Meeteetse 38, Hulett 12

Rocky Mountain def. Wyoming Indian, forfeit

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Duke, Kansas put 3-0 starts on line in gridiron showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Duke and Kansas are accustomed to these high-stakes showdowns, the kind that build national buzz whenever they meet or grab attention because national championship implications are riding on the outcome. Wait, it’s football season? OK, so maybe few people are accustomed to the kind of matchup Saturday between the Blue Devils and Jayhawks. Both of the well-known “basketball schools” have soared to 3-0 starts, building the type of anticipation for game day in Lawrence that hasn’t existed since Mark Mangino led Kansas to its last winning season in 2008. “We’re playing a good football team that’s well-coached,” second-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday, “and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. And again, they haven’t lost a game. It’s a team that, though a new coaching staff, a lot of those same players got after us last year at their place.”
