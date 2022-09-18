ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 62, Indiana Deaf 18

Harlan Christian 41, Sandusky St. Mary, Ohio 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

