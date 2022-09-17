A grueling matchup for Texas Southern resulted in a 1-1 non-conference draw against Texas A&M-San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers erupted onto the pitch for their first home event since mid-August. Sunday's matchup featured an aggressive offensive performance with shot attempts within the first five minutes of the game with graduate students, Ari Mendez delivering the first effort and a header by Haley Vaughn.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO