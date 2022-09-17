Read full article on original website
Laurens County neighbors want action from school after students take offensive photo at football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Friday night football match brought frustrations from parents and the Laurens County community after a picture was shared on social media where five white male students spelled out the n-word. Bleckley High School graduate Quadravious Johnson has been to many football games and has "never seen anything like this."
Laurens County School District investigating social media post
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County School District is investigating a post that’s circulating social media. It’s causing outrage and concern over several communities. We have chosen not to show the photo that is being shared. The picture shows 5 West Laurens High School students standing side by...
East Laurens County High School mourns death of student killed in car wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Laurens High School student is dead and 3 others are hurt after a crash Tuesday. The Public Information Officer of Laurens County Schools, Pat Brock, confirmed student Carlos Graves died in the accident. Brock says two of the other students involved in the...
Reidsville mayor abruptly cancels meeting about controversial police officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Tattnall County mayor, who used his authority to re-instate a police officer that the city’s police chief recommended firing, has not explained his decision as his office originally said he would. WJCL 22 News reported earlier this month about the controversy surrounding Reidsville police...
Georgia’s Kearis Jackson named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
ATHENS, Ga. – Bulldog senior receiver and returner Kearis Jackson was named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Monday. Jackson is one of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) selected based on their commitment to community service. Georgia leads the nation in Allstate...
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, investigators are no longer on the scene and Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway are now clear. Parts of Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway in Macon were blocked off as Bibb deputies investigated a shooting that happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
'We have to hold ourself to a different level': Dublin's new police chief has goals for the city
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin has now approved their new police chief. Keith Moon has been serving as the interim chief since May when former Chief Tim Chatman stepped down. Moon has almost 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Moon started with Dublin in 1998 as...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
Woman Dead, Infant Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Peach County (Fort Valley, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life and severely injured an infant. The crash happened on Highway 96 and Allendale road on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.
Boy hurt after shooting in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has made an arrest after a boy was shot. According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street on Tuesday in after receiving a call about someone shot. They say when officers arrived, the found...
Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized, 15-year-old boy in custody after Fort Valley shooting
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting in Fort Valley Tuesday morning left one boy hospitalized, and another boy in custody at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. According to Fort Valley Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Church Street Tuesday in reference...
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
