Laurens County School District investigating social media post

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County School District is investigating a post that’s circulating social media. It’s causing outrage and concern over several communities. We have chosen not to show the photo that is being shared. The picture shows 5 West Laurens High School students standing side by...
Georgia’s Kearis Jackson named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

ATHENS, Ga. – Bulldog senior receiver and returner Kearis Jackson was named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Monday. Jackson is one of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) selected based on their commitment to community service. Georgia leads the nation in Allstate...
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Racism#Racial Injustice#American Football#Racial Issues#West Laurens High School
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
Boy hurt after shooting in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has made an arrest after a boy was shot. According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street on Tuesday in after receiving a call about someone shot. They say when officers arrived, the found...
Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
