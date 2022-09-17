ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Tractor-trailer explodes in Allen after crashing through overpass

ALLEN, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Video sent in by a viewer Tuesday shows a tractor-trailer driving off the side of an overpass in Allen. The crash and subsequent explosion took place on U.S. Highway 75 and Stacy Road. We’re working to learn the condition of the driver and if anyone else was in the vehicle.
ALLEN, TX
nypressnews.com

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everman, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Denton Community Stays Cool as Summer Weather Lingers Into Fall

At Welcome Home Denton Snow Cones no one is complaining about the heat. “Everybody loves a snow cone on a hot day,” owner Sarah Bradley said. Even though it doesn’t feel like it, Bradley is prepared to serve fans of fall. “I have all these fun Halloween toppings,...
DENTON, TX
nypressnews.com

$59 million ‘hybrid’ apartment community headed to Anna

ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s most active apartment developer plans to begin construction in December on a large, $59-million apartment community in Anna. Irving-based JPI plans to start construction on Dec. 15 on the project, called Villages of Waters...
ANNA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy