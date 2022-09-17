Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
nypressnews.com
Boswell High School student stabbed in the back during fight over a girl
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high schooler was stabbed in the back during an altercation at Boswell High School. Fort Worth police said that on Sept. 21, two boys were fighting over a girl. As a result, one of the boys was stabbed with a small kitchen –...
nypressnews.com
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola’s concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
nypressnews.com
Tractor-trailer explodes in Allen after crashing through overpass
ALLEN, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Video sent in by a viewer Tuesday shows a tractor-trailer driving off the side of an overpass in Allen. The crash and subsequent explosion took place on U.S. Highway 75 and Stacy Road. We’re working to learn the condition of the driver and if anyone else was in the vehicle.
nypressnews.com
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Raynaldo Ortiz: What you need to know about the North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, is facing accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center, causing serious medical complications for several patients and a death earlier this year. Ortiz was suspended by the Texas Medical Board in early...
nypressnews.com
Denton Community Stays Cool as Summer Weather Lingers Into Fall
At Welcome Home Denton Snow Cones no one is complaining about the heat. “Everybody loves a snow cone on a hot day,” owner Sarah Bradley said. Even though it doesn’t feel like it, Bradley is prepared to serve fans of fall. “I have all these fun Halloween toppings,...
nypressnews.com
$59 million ‘hybrid’ apartment community headed to Anna
ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s most active apartment developer plans to begin construction in December on a large, $59-million apartment community in Anna. Irving-based JPI plans to start construction on Dec. 15 on the project, called Villages of Waters...
nypressnews.com
The North Texas housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Experts say this could be a great time to buy
DALLAS — As Taylor Martin prepares to celebrate her two year anniversary as a North Texas realtor, she can’t help but acknowledge the major shift in the housing market from when she started. “I came on during a time that was unreal to a lot of realtors who...
Comments / 0