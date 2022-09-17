Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
dawgnation.com
Georgia star Jalen Carter still slowed by ankle, questionable for Kent State
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter remains limited by the ankle injury that forced him out of the starting lineup against South Carolina and led to him playing only 11 snaps last Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart shared that Carter has not been full-go in practice this week placing...
dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett transferred from Georgia because of Jake Fromm’s emergence and Justin Fields’ signing, and his return was sparked by Fields’ departure. Bennett shared insight on his incredible journey from walk-on, to junior college and back to UGA where he won a national championship with Super Bowl champion and Ole Miss legend Eli Manning.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status for Kent State football week
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert’s status remains uncertain this week. “He’s going to be day-to-day throughout the week,” Smart said on Monday, asked to update Gilbert’s status after the talented tight end did not make the trip to South Carolina. “All...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina
It was only a matter of time before Brock Bowers dominated an SEC foe. The sophomore tight end scored three touchdowns on Saturday against South Carolina, while catching five passes for 121 yards. For the effort, Bowers was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week. He’s played 18...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart responds to comments made by Kent State coach: ‘Probably watching last year’s tape’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is aware of what Kent State coach Sean Lewis had to say about his team and program. The Georgia head coach respectfully disagreed with the assessment made by the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent. “Sean Lewis [Kent State head coach] is probably watching last year’s tape...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina. Winner: Todd Monken. From the...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 4 game
Georgia football takes on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice notes for the non-conference game. The Bulldogs are coming off a 48-7 road win over South Carolina and are 3-0 on the season. Kent State is 1-2, with its losses coming to Oklahoma and Washington.
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims on his time in the transfer portal: ‘Georgia was the best place for me’
ATHENS — On the third series of every Georgia game so far, Amarius Mims has entered the game at right tackle. The reps have been well-earned for Mims and he’s clearly a key part of the present and future of the Georgia offensive lne. But just months ago,...
dawgnation.com
SEC Power Rankings: Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new -- or old -- Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new or old Alabama. It was Georgia, not Alabama, that carried the No. 1 ranking nine weeks last year and put together a legendary defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game in the regular season. If anything, last year’s...
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
