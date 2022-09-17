Read full article on original website
Downbeach welcomes Wounded Warrior Week recipients
The Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport welcomed this year’s recipient of American Legion Post 469’s Wounded Warrior Week honor. Each year, the post contacts the branches of America’s military to find a worthy recipient who has demonstrated resiliency despite suffering devastating injuries in service to the nation and gives them the festive “welcome home” they missed due to injuries.
Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge Captures ‘Elegance From a Different Era’ in Bordentown
The new fine dining concept from Foggia Restaurant Group has already earned accreditation from the prestigious Caterina de Medici Society for its wine program.
The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City
- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival
The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
Things to do for all of you
Riders dedicated to changing the world for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) cycle through the beautiful back roads and flat terrain of South Jersey Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, for the MS City to Shore Ride 2022. Multiple start locations are available to accommodate 20, 40, 75 and 100 mile routes, with all routes ending in Ocean City.
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Today Is Your Last Chance Ever To Enjoy This In Ocean City, NJ
After nearly 100 years, today is the very last day ever to enjoy the many wonderful products at Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey. Specifically, you have until 2:00 p.m. today to visit 730 Asbury Avenue … then, this iconic “scratch” bakery will be gone forever.
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
Couple's Jersey Shore wedding turns to giant catastrophe after venue's floor caves in
A couple's big wedding on the Jersey Shore turned into a giant catastrophe after the second floor of a building where 200 people had gathered began to cave in.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October
Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
BARNEGAT LIGHT: BUILDING COLLAPSED DURING WEDDING RECEPTION
Emergency personnel are rushing to the scene of the Daymark Bar and Restaurant on Broadway in Barnegat Light where we have multiple confirmed reports of a building collapse. We are told there was a wedding reception on the second floor when the building collapsed. Police report approximately 200 people are standing outside the collapsed building. This is a developing story as this just happened moments ago. We will update our page as new details become available.
New Jersey surfer attempting to surf Atlantic, Pacific Coasts & Hawaii in 1 day
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A surfer from New Jersey is celebrating the last full day of summer Wednesday with the adventure of a lifetime. He's trying to surf the Atlantic Coast, Pacific Coast and in Hawaii all in one day. While most of us were still sleeping, Ben Gravy was already on the beach in Atlantic City. He hopped on his board at 2 a.m. to ride the waves near his hometown of Ventnor. Gravy says he rode near the ferris wheel on Steer Pier so he'd have a little extra light. He didn't even stick around to see the sunrise. He immediately drove to Philadelphia International Airport where he hopped on a flight to California at 6 a.m. Within the last hour, he knocked the second item off his checklist, surfing the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles. Now, he's on his way to Hawaii to end the epic day.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend
Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
Germantown remembers PnB Rock with memorial gathering
GERMANTOWN - Friends, family and fans all gathered in Germantown to honor PnB Rock, in a celebration of his life, by the people who knew him from the start. "I love you Rock," yelled the crowd. Balloons released in Germantown in memory of Philly's own PnB Rock. Hundreds gathered to celebrate his life after it was tragically taken, police say, during a robbery in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Take a selfie! It’s starting to look a lot like fall in Margate
MARGATE – With the end of summer just two days away, the city is beginning to look a lot like fall. The Margate Business Association has embarked on its fall decorating campaign ahead of the big weekend Fall Funfest by the Bay, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. MBA, the city’s Public Works Department and local businesses are decorating key locations in the city with bails of hay, cornstalks, pumpkins, scarecrows and colorful mums. The surf boat in front of Historic City Hall on Washington Avenue, the Margate City Public Library, Municipal Complex and the Martin Bloom Pavilion are all decked out for fall.
