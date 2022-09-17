Read full article on original website
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player
It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
Derby relieve Liam Rosenior of interim manager duties - but offer him role as part of coaching staff
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager of Derby County - but Sky Sports News has been told he could remain on the coaching staff at Pride Park. Rosenior has been in interim charge of Derby since Wayne Rooney left the League One club in the summer.
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
Steph Houghton: I found it difficult to watch Euros, but I'm not ready to close England chapter yet
Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton says she found it difficult to watch this summer's Euros, but is not ready to give up on her England career just yet. The Manchester City defender suffered a torn Achilles in September 2021 and faced a race to be fit for Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 squad.
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
Robbie Simpson - the ex-Coventry striker helping players transition to life after football
On the face of it, Robbie Simpson's route into professional football meant that he was always going to be well-placed to make a smooth transition away from the pitch once the dream finally came to an end. After he had played for non-League Cambridge City as a teenager, he studied...
St Helens' Morgan Knowles to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club won a second appeal against the two-match suspension he received after their semi-final. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
Jack Grealish discusses Man City form, media criticism, England's crunch Nations League fixtures and more
Jack Grealish says England are "aware" of the threat of Nations League relegation but insists the squad are embracing the challenge ahead of their final two games before the World Cup. England will be relegated if they lose Friday's San Siro clash against Italy before taking on old foes Germany...
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker was living in fear but weight is off his shoulders after coming out as gay
Zander Murray says he was "living in fear 24/7" but admits to feeling a huge weight off his shoulders after becoming the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling".
