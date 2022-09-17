“I AGREE with Khabib,” Daniel Cormier backs former teammate over recent remarks on Khamzat Chimaev’s weigh-in debacle

Read full article on original website
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Floyd Mayweather Says McGregor Rematch Is Planned for 2023
The boxing great and UFC star faced off in 2017.
UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”
UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
Tom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches
Predictably unpredictable as always, Tom Hardy shocked the crowds at a martial arts tournament in a small English city on Saturday, quietly entering the competition and winning all his matches. The Guardian reported that Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England. His unannounced presence came as a surprise to spectators and opponents as he had entered under his real name, Edward Hardy. More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsStudy: Netflix...
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo Alvarez loses support, even after win over Gennadiy Golovkin
Canelo Alvarez closed out one of the biggest boxing rivalries of this generation with a unanimous decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight to retain his super middleweight undisputed championship. But the victory wasn't enough for Alvarez to move up in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. Most of our panelists...
