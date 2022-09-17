ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices

USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Kelvin Adams to be honored during Salute

The school days are dwindling on Dr. Kelvin Adams’ 14-years of distinguished service as St. Louis Public Schools superintendent. He is retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, and will leave behind a school district that has full accreditation and a much brighter future than when he took over the position.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Salute To Excellence co-chairs named

Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center. Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
