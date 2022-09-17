Read full article on original website
Warrant pins new schemes on former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — A search warrant unsealed Tuesday alleges that ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad shut down a convenience store in his ward, then took cash bribes in exchange for allowing it to reopen. The document, sent to Apple Inc. in March 2020 as an FBI agent sought Collins-Muhammad's...
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
St. Louis American
St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices
USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Post-Dispatch Comics Page Shakeup Draws Ire — And Concern
Lee Enterprises' new "uniform" comics page means just 10 strips vs. 34
St. Louis man used stolen identity to buy $5K puppy
A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for using stolen or phony identification documents to buy, lease, or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy.
St. Louis American
Dr. Kelvin Adams to be honored during Salute
The school days are dwindling on Dr. Kelvin Adams’ 14-years of distinguished service as St. Louis Public Schools superintendent. He is retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, and will leave behind a school district that has full accreditation and a much brighter future than when he took over the position.
St. Louis American
Salute To Excellence co-chairs named
Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center. Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St....
2 in custody, 2 at large after Town and Country thefts
There was a heavy police presence in the Queeny Park area Tuesday morning after a group of individuals were believed to have been involved in multiple car thefts.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
KMOV
Proposal to curb St. Louis downtown crime could impact when new bars, venues close
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Whiskey on Washington, owner David Shanks is looking forward to what the future of downtown nightlife could become, especially along Washington Ave. “I think that the city is heading in the right direction, and I wouldn’t want to put a cap on an opportunity for anyone and how we attract more businesses to come,” said Shanks.
St. Louis resident gets results after months of no trash pick ups
A St. Louis City resident faced a horrendously unhealthy situation on San Francisco Street when her trash hadn’t been picked up for months.
Hartmann: St. Louis Public Schools Are Not Your Bank, Cortex
St. Louis’ rich and powerful need to find a new special financing district
Trial of Richard Emery begins Tuesday, Sept. 20
The trial of a man charged in the murders of his girlfriend, her two kids, and her mother begins Tuesday, September 20.
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
