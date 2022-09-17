The Sailors had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday night as they wrap up the midway point of the season with a win against Norwalk. Vermilion remains undefeated in the SBC and will begin the second round of play on Tuesday with Bellevue at home. The Sailors were back at full strength on Tuesday night and each roster player saw the court in the three set victory! The highlight of the match was the celebration for senior Maddie Stout as she earned her 1000th dig in her career. Maddie holds the record for digs that now sits at 1009 and counting with her 16 additonal digs earned against the Truckers. Stout also joined Kaitlin Colahan each earning a game high 8 kills. Gracie Starcovic had 6 in the match and Rachael Lapka had 4. Starcovic, Maddie Taylor, and Angelique Garcia each had 11 service points. Three of Starcovic’s points were aces. Kaitlin Colahan had 4 assist block kills and Starcovic and Taylor had 12 digs each. Angelique Garcia had 14 assists and Rachael Lapka had 8. The Sailors take on Elyria Catholic on Saturday, next! Come support the Sailors!

NORWALK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO