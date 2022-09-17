ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Norwalk

The Sailors were dominate in their match against the Truckers on Tuesday! Brynn Chadwick and Peyton Logsdon were even on defense each with 5 serve receptions and 3 digs. Claire Bartlome, Erin Ellis, and Lauren Logsdon also made contributions on defense. Peyton Logsdon had a stellar match with 12 aces and 8 kills. Bartlome had 6 kills, Ellis had 4, Lauren Logsdon had 4, and Cali Wilson had 2. Wilson added a solo block as well. Grace Conrady, Lauren Logsdon, and Bartlome each added an ace as well. The Sailors have a few days off before taking on Elyria Catholic on Saturday in Elyria.
NORWALK, OH
Freshmen Volleyball falls to Norwalk

The Sailors hosted Norwalk at the midpoint of SBC play on Tuesday. It was a close match with the Sailors coming out strong early in the second. In the end Vermilion was within 2 at the finish after Norwalk staged a comeback mid set. Lauren Logsdon had several kills from the setter position throwing off the Trucker defense. Alyssa Woodward was a key hitter leading kills for the Sailors. Abby Gawry, Delaney Russell, and Elizabeth Okasinski led the defense. Okasinski and Logsdon each had aces in the match. The Sailors take on Elyria Catholic on Saturday next.
NORWALK, OH
Varsity Volleyball Falls to North Ridgeville

The Sailors hosted the Rangers on Saturday, and the Rangers came out on top. The Sailors looked to their bench to step in with a few players getting a chance to earn some varsity stats in the match. The serve game for the Sailors was worthy of mention with 22 aces coming from the serves of Angelique Garcia with 11, Peyton Logsdon with 6, Maddie Taylor with 3, and Kaitlin Colahan with 2. Maddie Stout had 18 kills and Colahan had 13 in the match. Meagan Rini had a solo block, and Claire Bartlome had her hand in two assist block kills with Kaitlin Colahan and Angelique Garcia. Defensively, Stout had a game high 21 digs, Maddie Taylor had 17, and Garcia had 12. Garcia also led the offense with 38 assists. The Sailors finish the half way point in their season when they take on Norwalk at home on Tuesday. Come support the Sailors!
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Sailors Fall to Firelands

The Vermilion Sailors traveled to Firelands on Saturday and came up short 3-2. The Sailors scored early into the match off of a Cardi Woodward goal. Vermilion would have a few more chances but would come up short.
VERMILION, OH
