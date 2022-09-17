The Sailors hosted the Rangers on Saturday, and the Rangers came out on top. The Sailors looked to their bench to step in with a few players getting a chance to earn some varsity stats in the match. The serve game for the Sailors was worthy of mention with 22 aces coming from the serves of Angelique Garcia with 11, Peyton Logsdon with 6, Maddie Taylor with 3, and Kaitlin Colahan with 2. Maddie Stout had 18 kills and Colahan had 13 in the match. Meagan Rini had a solo block, and Claire Bartlome had her hand in two assist block kills with Kaitlin Colahan and Angelique Garcia. Defensively, Stout had a game high 21 digs, Maddie Taylor had 17, and Garcia had 12. Garcia also led the offense with 38 assists. The Sailors finish the half way point in their season when they take on Norwalk at home on Tuesday. Come support the Sailors!

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO