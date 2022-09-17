Read full article on original website
Related
Why Apple Stock Took A Big Hit on Fed Day
Recently, I wrote about Apple stock’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report outperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report. Over the past 3 months, shares of the Cupertino company have lavishly topped the returns of the US broad market benchmark, and it remains a winner year-to-date.
Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Thursday as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England.
Comments / 0