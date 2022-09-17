Read full article on original website
Recently, I wrote about Apple stock’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report outperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report. Over the past 3 months, shares of the Cupertino company have lavishly topped the returns of the US broad market benchmark, and it remains a winner year-to-date.
FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FactSet Research Systems missed estimated earnings by 2.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.2. Revenue was up $87.40 million from...
Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Inventiva Inks Licensing Pact With China-Based Sino Biopharm For NASH Candidate In Greater China
Inventiva IVA and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, a Sino Biopharm subsidiary, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Inventiva will receive an upfront payment of...
Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Thursday as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England.
