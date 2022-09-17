Read full article on original website
Jamie Dimon told Congress that crypto is nothing but a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’
In congressional testimony on Wednesday, Dimon referred to himself as “a major skeptic” on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Spero Therapeutics Stock More Than Doubles On GSK Pact For Its Lead Antibiotic
GSK Plc GSK has entered into an exclusive license agreement for Spero Therapeutics Inc's SPRO late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Tebipenem HBr is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). Spero expects to start a new phase 3 trial in 2023, following encouraging...
