Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Dimon told Congress that crypto is nothing but a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’
In congressional testimony on Wednesday, Dimon referred to himself as “a major skeptic” on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Inventiva Inks Licensing Pact With China-Based Sino Biopharm For NASH Candidate In Greater China
Inventiva IVA and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, a Sino Biopharm subsidiary, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Inventiva will receive an upfront payment of...
Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Thursday as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England.
Comments / 0