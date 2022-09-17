ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
Benzinga

Inventiva Inks Licensing Pact With China-Based Sino Biopharm For NASH Candidate In Greater China

Inventiva IVA and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, a Sino Biopharm subsidiary, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Inventiva will receive an upfront payment of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy