Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
