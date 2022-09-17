ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Apple Maven

Why Apple Stock Took A Big Hit on Fed Day

Recently, I wrote about Apple stock’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report outperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report. Over the past 3 months, shares of the Cupertino company have lavishly topped the returns of the US broad market benchmark, and it remains a winner year-to-date.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inventiva Inks Licensing Pact With China-Based Sino Biopharm For NASH Candidate In Greater China

Inventiva IVA and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, a Sino Biopharm subsidiary, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Inventiva will receive an upfront payment of...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano

Comments / 0

Community Policy