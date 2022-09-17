ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are Lady Louise and Viscount James? Meet Queen Elizabeth II’s Youngest Grandchildren

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
The youngest of the family. Queen Elizabeth II was a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren , a circle that was rounded out in 2003 and 2007 with Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn , respectively.

The queen and Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward , shares the two children with wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex , who he married in 1999.

Lady Louise , 18, and son Viscount James, 14, have noticeably different titles from their cousins . Despite being the children of a prince — and the monarch’s grandchildren — Edward, 58, and Sophie, 57, opted not to give their children royal monikers like other children of a prince.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” the former publicist told the U.K.’s The Sunday Times in June 2020 . “Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely.”

While Edward and Sophie’s two teenagers have led a relatively low-profile royal life growing up, they frequently accompany their parents to formal gatherings. The brother-sister duo even joined their older cousins at a Saturday, September 17, vigil for the queen, who died one week earlier at the age of 96 .

Lady Louise and Viscount James marched behind Prince William and Prince Harry on Saturday as they entered Westminster Hall in London . The foursome were joined by Princess Eugenie , Princess Beatrice , Zara Tindall (née Phillips) and Peter Phillips . All eight cousins stood on the raised platform in the historic building, standing guard around Her Majesty’s casket . While Harry and William both wore their military uniforms to reflect their armed forces tenures , the rest of the cousins wore black mourning ensembles.

Hours earlier, the Earl of Wessex released a statement about the loss of his mother and her bond with his two children.

“As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth,” Edward wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 16 . “While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

He continued: “The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

Scroll below to get to know Lady Louise and Viscount James:

Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes

Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth’s Memory in Bejeweled Black Headband & Pumps at Floral Tribute

Princess Beatrice took flowers to Balmoral Castle in honor of her grandmother, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The princess was wearing a traditional somber outfit for the occasion. She appeared in a black Maje blazer with golden buttons, pairing it with a knee-length black skirt. The royal accessorized her look with only a black headband that had white pearls attached and floral embroidery. The princess opted for no earrings or necklace.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Did Not Salute Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket Throughout Funeral: Details

As the royal family said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her casket was loaded into the hearse, Prince Harry notably did not join the salute. Following the queen’s Monday, September 19, state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex walked alongside Prince William and King Charles III as they marched behind her casket to Wellington Arch in London.
CELEBRITIES
