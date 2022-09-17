Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Struggles Below $19K, XRP Only Green Asset in Top 10 (Market Watch)
While bitcoin and most larger-cap alts are in the red again, XRP stands out as the only gainer. Yesterday’s 6% recovery from bitcoin was somewhat short-lived, as the asset has returned below $19,000 as of now. Most alternative coins are in a similar state, with minor daily losses. XRP...
dailyhodl.com
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster
Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Stash Reached 130,000 Following Another $6M Purchase
The company’s holdings are now at precisely 130,000 bitcoins. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – has stayed true to its word by making another bitcoin purchase earlier today. The firm accumulated 301 coins at an average price below $20,000 and rounded up its entire stash...
CoinDesk
Crypto Analytics Firm Messari Raises $35M in Funding Round Led by Brevan Howard Digital
Cryptocurrency data and analytics firm Messari has closed a $35 million Series B funding round that was led by Brevan Howard Digital, according to a press release. The round, which was first reported in August, includes investments from Morgan Creek Digital, Samsung Next, FTX Ventures, Galaxy and Coinbase Ventures. Messari,...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
cryptopotato.com
Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ Ordered to Reimburse Conned Investors With $3.7B (Report)
Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a.k.a “Bitcoin Pharaoh,” has until Thursday (September 23) to compensate cheated investors with $3.7 billion. The Brazilian authorities reportedly ordered Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”) to deposit 19 billion BRL (nearly $3.7 billion) in court. This sum will be transferred to more than 122,000 investors and creditors who have become victims of his fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
TechCrunch
Berlin’s Visionaries Club VC boosts its funds with €350M worth of fresh capital for B2B investments
Pollok was previously a VC at e.ventures in San Francisco and also founded Amorelie, which exited to Pro7Sat.1 Media Group. Lacher was previously a founding partner of La Famiglia, an early investor in FreightHub, Coya, Asana Rebel, OnTruck and Personio. Visionaries Club has now announced a second B2B-focused fund, with...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Cathie Wood Goes Shopping for Biotech: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management is buying up drugmaker stocks like they're going out of style.
blockchain.news
FTX to Raise up to $1 Billion at $32 Billion Valuation: Source
Crypto exchange FTX is raising as much as $1 billion at a valuation of around $32 billion, according to CNBC, citing people with knowledge of the discussion. Reportedly, negotiations are ongoing and confidential, and the company will raise as much as $1 billion in order to keep the previous valuation of $32 billion, but conditions could be changed, according to sources.
cryptopotato.com
As Ethereum Enters the PoS Era, MEXC Becomes First Exchange to Open ETHW Deposits
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
cryptopotato.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Lists 7 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin
The famous author recommended Bitcoin among other precious metals as a hedge against the “dying” U.S. dollar. Robert Kiyosaki – author of the famous personal-finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” – has come out with another enthusiastic statement in support of cryptocurrency. The author...
cryptopotato.com
Bitsgap’s Big September Update: Buy/Sell Indicator, Fast API Connect, 12-Month Tariff Plan
Bitsgap, Top-3 Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Automation Platform (according to SimilarWeb), is happy to present its latest upgrades. This September, Bitsgap introduced four more languages on its website, a fully functional web application, data from 27 indicators in one quick look, an annual subscription, and Binance Fast API Connect. More...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
nftevening.com
Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames
Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong’s C Capital to Raise $500 Million to Invest in Cryptocurrencies: Report
Believing the crypto market has already hit its bottom, C Capital plans to invest $500 million in digital assets over the next 18 months. C Capital – a company established by Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng – reportedly intends to raise $500 million to invest in digital currencies, credit, and private equity over the next year and a half.
cryptopotato.com
3 Possible Reasons Behind Bitcoin’s Drop to 3-Month Lows: Analysis
Bitcoin starts on a fickle note as assets tread deeper in the red. On the nervous global backdrop, the much anticipated “Merge” eventually transpired as a sell-the-news type of event. Cryptocurrencies suffered fresh declines in the wee hours of Monday morning. The global market cap fell to $909...
cryptopotato.com
UK FCA Warns Consumers About Crypto Exchange FTX (Report)
The FCA claimed that FTX “is targeting people in the UK” who are later unlikely to get their money back in case of a financial loss. The top financial regulator in the United Kingdom – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – reportedly said that the cryptocurrency platform FTX does not have the necessary license to provide products or services in the country.
