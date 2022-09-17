ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
Bitcoin Struggles Below $19K, XRP Only Green Asset in Top 10 (Market Watch)

While bitcoin and most larger-cap alts are in the red again, XRP stands out as the only gainer. Yesterday’s 6% recovery from bitcoin was somewhat short-lived, as the asset has returned below $19,000 as of now. Most alternative coins are in a similar state, with minor daily losses. XRP...
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster

Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Stash Reached 130,000 Following Another $6M Purchase

The company’s holdings are now at precisely 130,000 bitcoins. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – has stayed true to its word by making another bitcoin purchase earlier today. The firm accumulated 301 coins at an average price below $20,000 and rounded up its entire stash...
Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ Ordered to Reimburse Conned Investors With $3.7B (Report)

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a.k.a “Bitcoin Pharaoh,” has until Thursday (September 23) to compensate cheated investors with $3.7 billion. The Brazilian authorities reportedly ordered Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”) to deposit 19 billion BRL (nearly $3.7 billion) in court. This sum will be transferred to more than 122,000 investors and creditors who have become victims of his fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Infusion#Entertainment Industries#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dappradar#Acrew Capital#Ftx Ventures
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
FTX to Raise up to $1 Billion at $32 Billion Valuation: Source

Crypto exchange FTX is raising as much as $1 billion at a valuation of around $32 billion, according to CNBC, citing people with knowledge of the discussion. Reportedly, negotiations are ongoing and confidential, and the company will raise as much as $1 billion in order to keep the previous valuation of $32 billion, but conditions could be changed, according to sources.
As Ethereum Enters the PoS Era, MEXC Becomes First Exchange to Open ETHW Deposits

At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Lists 7 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin

The famous author recommended Bitcoin among other precious metals as a hedge against the “dying” U.S. dollar. Robert Kiyosaki – author of the famous personal-finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” – has come out with another enthusiastic statement in support of cryptocurrency. The author...
Bitsgap’s Big September Update: Buy/Sell Indicator, Fast API Connect, 12-Month Tariff Plan

Bitsgap, Top-3 Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Automation Platform (according to SimilarWeb), is happy to present its latest upgrades. This September, Bitsgap introduced four more languages on its website, a fully functional web application, data from 27 indicators in one quick look, an annual subscription, and Binance Fast API Connect. More...
Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames

Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
Hong Kong’s C Capital to Raise $500 Million to Invest in Cryptocurrencies: Report

Believing the crypto market has already hit its bottom, C Capital plans to invest $500 million in digital assets over the next 18 months. C Capital – a company established by Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng – reportedly intends to raise $500 million to invest in digital currencies, credit, and private equity over the next year and a half.
3 Possible Reasons Behind Bitcoin’s Drop to 3-Month Lows: Analysis

Bitcoin starts on a fickle note as assets tread deeper in the red. On the nervous global backdrop, the much anticipated “Merge” eventually transpired as a sell-the-news type of event. Cryptocurrencies suffered fresh declines in the wee hours of Monday morning. The global market cap fell to $909...
UK FCA Warns Consumers About Crypto Exchange FTX (Report)

The FCA claimed that FTX “is targeting people in the UK” who are later unlikely to get their money back in case of a financial loss. The top financial regulator in the United Kingdom – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – reportedly said that the cryptocurrency platform FTX does not have the necessary license to provide products or services in the country.
