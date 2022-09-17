Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office seeks 17-year-old suspect in killings of two NC high school students
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile suspect has been identified after two high school students were found dead by apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area of North Carolina. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a juvenile petition had been filed against a 17-year-old for...
WLOS.com
Missing SC couple search leads to body found, boyfriend arrested in Colorado: Report
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, deputies confirmed. Deputies went to the home just after 9 a.m....
WLOS.com
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
WLOS.com
"COVID is here to stay" Mountain doctor discusses NC booster data, future of virus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolinians don't appear to be rushing to get the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS), more than 78,554 have received the new omicron booster vaccine. That's less than 1% of the 10 million across the state.
WLOS.com
Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
WLOS.com
SC End of Course test results reveal students failing multiple subjects
Student test scores with staggering results have been common since the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education has released its End of Course test scores evaluating high schoolers. While some subjects improved, others saw a drastic decline. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester District 2 school districts saw a significant increase...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State health officials in North Carolina have released a Suicide Prevention Action Plan. September marks Suicide Awareness Month and according to the state, suicide is among the top five leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 65. The plan has seven focus areas...
WLOS.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
WLOS.com
After monster gator catch goes viral in SC, hunters talk importance of hunting season
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Alligator hunting season is well underway in the Lowcountry and there have already been some record breakers as people from all over the country come to the Palmetto State. For the first time, ABC News 4 got to chat with the people who hauled in...
WLOS.com
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
WLOS.com
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to decrease according to a GasBuddy survey. Over the past week gasoline prices have declined 6.2 cents per gallon and are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago. At a national level prices have decreased by 3.9 cents...
WLOS.com
VP Harris holds roundtable with South Carolina college students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a university in South Carolina on Tuesday where she held a roundtable discussion with students. Only nine Claflin University students were selected to participate in the roundtable with Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “You are our future and when...
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
