Nashville, TN

WLOS.com

Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
SWANNANOA, NC
WLOS.com

Judge: Antitrust lawsuit against HCA, Mission Hospital can move forward

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A judge will allow part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare to move forward. On Monday, Special Superior Court Judge Mark Davis' ruling found HCA behaved in anti-competitive practices regarding restraint of trade. However, HCA's request to dismiss motions regarding monopoly claims was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

SC End of Course test results reveal students failing multiple subjects

Student test scores with staggering results have been common since the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education has released its End of Course test scores evaluating high schoolers. While some subjects improved, others saw a drastic decline. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester District 2 school districts saw a significant increase...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State health officials in North Carolina have released a Suicide Prevention Action Plan. September marks Suicide Awareness Month and according to the state, suicide is among the top five leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 65. The plan has seven focus areas...
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Tbi#Shooting#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Middle Tennessee#Violent Crime#I 65 Northbound#Mt Juliet Police
WLOS.com

'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
VIRGINIA STATE
WLOS.com

Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to decrease according to a GasBuddy survey. Over the past week gasoline prices have declined 6.2 cents per gallon and are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago. At a national level prices have decreased by 3.9 cents...
TRAFFIC
WLOS.com

VP Harris holds roundtable with South Carolina college students

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a university in South Carolina on Tuesday where she held a roundtable discussion with students. Only nine Claflin University students were selected to participate in the roundtable with Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “You are our future and when...
ORANGEBURG, SC
