Wilkes ends Widener losing streak with 44-20 win

Ariel Reed | For Times Leader

EDWARDSVILLE — For the past 10 seasons, Wilkes has failed to come up with an answer for the Widener, but that changed Saturday afternoon at Schmidt Stadium with the Colonels’ decisive 44-20 win, the first over the Pride since a 35-27 win in 2011.

“Overall, I think we played very well,” Wilkes coach Jonathan Drach said. “We executed some things on offense and the defense really stiffened up there in the second half.”

Wilkes came into this game off a bye week, giving them two weeks to prepare for its first Middle Atlantic Conference game.

“It allowed us to prepare for an opponent when they aren’t prepared for you,” Drach said. “For us, we focus on ourselves every day, and by focusing on ourselves, we continue to improve on our own and that makes us very difficult to overcome.”

The offense set the tempo for the game right out of the gate, going on an eight-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass from quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez to Cory Pelzer.

“The game plan coming in was to take it slow, and see what they can do,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been practicing our up-tempo stuff for a while, so we were excited to go use it.”

The first drive showed a glimpse of what Wilkes’ new quarterback was going to do for the afternoon, throwing for 318 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“I just need to do what I do and do what I do best. I can’t try to do too much,” Rodriguez said. “We had to make a statement and show that we aren’t the same team we were last year.”

Having an answer at quarterback is huge for the Colonels, entering their first season since 2016 without Jose Tabora as their starter under center.

Through its first two games, Wilkes appears to have found Tabora’s successor with over 40 points in both games.

Despite the lopsided score, the first half was a close one, with Widener tying the game early in the second quarter. Just as Widener appeared to be shifting the game, pinning the Colonels back on their own 12-yard line, Rodriguez answered for Wilkes, finding Nate Whitaker streaking down the sideline for an 88-yard touchdown.

“We have been working on the up-tempo stuff since the spring and it looked good,” Drach said. “When you put the work in it pays off ,and we’ve been planning on it a while and I thought it was pretty efficient for us. We’ll continue to grow that and get better as the year goes on.”

Just before the end of the half, Widener looked like they were driving the field again with under 30 seconds before the break, but Wilkes once again came up with the big play at an opportune time. This time it was John Washington who came up with an interception, returning it 67 yards for a touchdown and giving the Colonels a 20-7 lead going into halftime.

“That’s backbreaking for a team going into halftime. There are really critical points in games, there’s the four minutes before halftime and the four minutes coming out of halftime that are probably the eight most important minutes to set the tone and we won both of those four-minute periods,” Drach said. “They went three-and-out out of halftime, and we walked down the field and scored. And that big play at the end of the half with (Washington). When you win that momentum piece it’s really hard beat.”

It was running back Elijah Jules who opened the second half with fireworks for Wilkes, ripping off a 72-yard touchdown run. Jules went on to finish the day leading Colonel rushers with 180 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Wilkes ran for 260 yards.

Whitaker added another touchdown in the second half to finish the day with a team-high 126 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions and Pelzer had 86 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Despite the success, it wasn;t a perfect game for Wilkes, as the Colonels amassed 11 penalties costing them 135 yards.

“The penalties are things we have to clean up. Those are discipline things that we have to erase,” Drach said. “When you play really good teams those things will come back to bite you so we can’t do those things.”

With the 2-0 start to the campaign, Wilkes will look to keep things rolling onto Lebanon Valley next week.

“We’re taking things one day at a time,” Drach said. “We’ll refocus ourselves this week and get back to working on LVC.”

No. 15 Delaware Valley 26, King’s 6

Despite holding the 15th-ranked team in the country under 300 yards of offense, King’s offense struggled to get anything going against the potent Delaware Valley defense that racked up 15 sacks in the game.

Kyle Prescavage was responsible for the Monarchs point total, making both of his field goal attempts including a 46-yard kick.

Misericordia 27, Albright 21

A pair of field goals from Nicholas Neidlinger helped lift the Cougars to their second win of the season after a back-and-forth road game against Albright.