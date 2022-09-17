ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jadeveon Clowney News

The Cleveland Browns are going to be without one of their best pass rushers come Thursday night. On Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Jadeveon Clowney will be out for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clowney suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' most recent game on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Myles Garrett News

The Cleveland Browns might be seriously shorthanded on defense for this Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett showed up on Cleveland's injury report this Tuesday. He didn't participate in practice because of a neck injury. To make matters worse, the Browns have already ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots host Jamie Collins for free-agent visit

Is another reunion in the works for Jamie Collins and the New England Patriots?. The veteran linebacker was in Foxboro for a free-agent visit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he signs with the Patriots, it will mark his fourth stint with the organization. Collins, 32, originally was selected...
NFL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Shares Fantastic News For Guardians Fans

The American League Central division has been one worth watching all season long. It’s been a story of three teams who have been beating up on each other, but also have been unable to pull away from the rest of the pack. That is, until now. The Cleveland Guardians...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Browns Make Four Roster Moves, Including Placing DE Chase Winovich On IR

Both will now miss four games before they’re eligible to return. Cleveland announced they have also swapped OT Tyrone Wheatley in on the practice squad for OT Alex Taylor. Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giants Worked Out 11 Players

The Giants are signing Smith to their practice squad. Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

