AZFamily
Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Threat of flooding continues for much of Arizona including metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. That flood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
National Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest in Arizona
PHOENIX — A bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona on Tuesday. The National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the morning, the park announced in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
L.A. Weekly
Ron Barba and Marcela Orozco Barba Killed in Plane Crash near Interstate 8 [Yuma, AZ]
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of I-8 and Spot Road on September 16th. For reasons under investigation, a Vans RV-6A crashed in the area. First responders located the plane fully engulfed in flames around 1:50 p.m. Police say the aircraft had departed from the Brown Field Airport.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods
The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body
According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
AZFamily
Documents reveal new details on 4th grader that brought a gun to Queen Creek school
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
