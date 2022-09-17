Read full article on original website
KITV.com
UH Manoa's Ka Leo of Hawaii celebrates 100 years -- launching local journalists' careers
Ka Leo of Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa. Ka Leo o Hawaii celebrates 100 years...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
thesilversword.com
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
honolulumagazine.com
Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium
Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku red. "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful ...
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
KITV.com
Kaimuki Dry Goods Store celebrates 96 years in business
KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki mainstay has been in the same location on 10th Avenue for nearly a century. The Kaimuki Dry Goods Store makes 96 years old this month, and it is celebrating the milestone with some great deals for seamstresses and D-I-Yers alike. From novelty prints, Asian...
Denby Fawcett: A Mecca For Urban Gardeners Struggles To Recover From The Pandemic
The University of Hawaii’s Urban Garden Center opened 33 years ago. Since then, it has gradually become a go-to place for home gardeners to learn from experts how to better grow garden plants and food. Urban Garden Center’s stated mission is “To continuously and consistently provide innovative and diverse...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds
Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.
Aloha festivals to host block party in Waikiki
Aloha Festivals is throwing a block party tonight in Waikiki in celebration of their 68th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea.
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
KITV.com
Hundreds of bicyclists will take to Honolulu streets on Sunday, September 25
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Bicycling League is reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road - especially on Sunday, September 25. That's when the Hawaii Bicycling League will set off for their 39th Honolulu Century Ride, which will bring 900 to 1,000 across 100 miles on Oahu.
KITV.com
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
