Malibu, CA

azdesertswarm.com

Cal expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Arizona Wildcats have made it out of nonconference play with a 2-1 record, but now the real work begins. The Pac-12 Conference schedule begins Saturday with a trip to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears, the only team they beat last season. To better understand this Cal...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery

Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
TUCSON, AZ
California Sports
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past

Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week

For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

New housing project for seniors announced on Miracle Mile

A new affordable housing project for seniors called Milagro on Oracle is slated to open next year. The development was made possible with federal tax credits for low-income housing projects. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credits Program is paid for by federal funds, but state governments choose the projects that receive...
TUCSON, AZ

