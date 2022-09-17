Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Cal expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
The Arizona Wildcats have made it out of nonconference play with a 2-1 record, but now the real work begins. The Pac-12 Conference schedule begins Saturday with a trip to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears, the only team they beat last season. To better understand this Cal...
Eastern Progress
Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery
Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats hold off North Dakota State Bison, college football
The Arizona Wildcats defeated North Dakota State Bison, 31-28, in a non-conference football game at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's news conference on Monday
After processing Arizona's 31-28 win over North Dakota State on Saturday to end the nonconference slate with a 2-1 record, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held his usual news conference on Monday at Arizona Stadium. Here are the most notable things he said as Arizona turns its focus to Pac-12...
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past
Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
KOLD-TV
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson. Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
EVENTS: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Southern Arizona
Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month and several areas in Southern Arizona are joining in the celebrations.
thisistucson.com
Find concerts, car shows and eating contests at the South Tucson Family Festival this weekend
A large family festival is making its upscaled debut in South Tucson this weekend with a jam-packed concert lineup, car show, family activities and eating contests. The South Tucson Family Festival returns 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25 at the Tucson Greyhound Park located at 2601 S. Third Ave.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
This 1954 Arizona Rental Home Is a Gorgeous Vintage Spanish Colonial Cottage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Melanie Wagner, husband, Scott, and our cava-poo puppy, Major. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Type of home: Vintage Spanish Colonial. Size: 1,632 square feet.
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
thisistucson.com
This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week
For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
KOLD-TV
Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
azpm.org
New housing project for seniors announced on Miracle Mile
A new affordable housing project for seniors called Milagro on Oracle is slated to open next year. The development was made possible with federal tax credits for low-income housing projects. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credits Program is paid for by federal funds, but state governments choose the projects that receive...
