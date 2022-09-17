Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Kootenai County Commission to use private appraisal company for foreseeable future
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved a request Tuesday from Assessor Bela Kovacs to use a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The commissioners voted 2-1 on the request during a regular business meeting.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Sept. 21, 2022
Donna Davis captured this Best Shot of the sunrise at City Beach on Labor Day morning. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 20, 2022
Results of the performance classes at the Bonner County Fair Horse Show were released this week. The Champion Halter Mare trophy went to Warlissa, owned by K.R. and Rosalyn McCandless, as well as the outstanding individual award for the entire show. Reserve Halter Mare went to Tselane, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Champion Halter Gelding was Magnus Moon, owned by Linda Woolsey. The Reserve Halter Gelding award went to Rishma, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Billy Rebel, owned by Jim and Shirley Burgess, won the Champion Halter Stallion trophy. Randy and Gail Curless’ Little Beaver Duster won the Reserve Champion Halter Stallion award.
Bonner County Daily Bee
MCS hosting fall concert Friday
With the launch of Conservatory Concert Series, newly redesigned Little Carnegie Concert Hall at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint is poised to share exquisite music with music lovers and our community for years to come. Comprising eight performances annually, the series showcases the highest caliber in classical performance by MCS faculty and guest artists.
Bonner County Daily Bee
City releases dog park survey
SANDPOINT — The city has released a public survey detailing the design of its first public dog park. The public dog park was the focus of a community meeting on Monday. The water accessible dog park will be located on the waterfront behind War Memorial Field as shown in the parks concept plan adopted by the Sandpoint City Council.
Bonner County Daily Bee
School district has trouble hiring bus drivers
Homer Redmond, Frank Long and Jess Parsons and their families "Sundayed” at the high landing on Priest River, about 8 miles north of town. Long and Redmond caught some nice trout. Parsons, as usual, caught squawfish. 90 Years Ago — 1932. Custom officers made chase. A wild chase...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67
Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Randy’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
Athol man hit, killed by passenger train
ATHOL, Idaho — A 26-year-old Athol man was hit and killed by a train early Monday morning. The Idaho State Police said the AMTRAK passenger train was headed to Sandpoint when the crash happened at the Granite Loop Road railway crossing. The railway was shut down for two hours as first responders conducted an investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Weather helps crews control fires
BONNERS FERRY — With the weather grounding mapping flights, it's hard to say how much — or if — the Kootenai River Complex has grown, Forest Service officials said. However, the low intensity fire is "mostly smoldering and creeping with minimal growth," officials said in a Monday press release. The inversion layer that kept flights grounded also contributed to the prominence of smoke seen in the region.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Idaho gas prices drop
Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battle house fire in Post Falls, now contained
According to Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, the house fire in Post Falls is contained with no injuries to report. Right now, the cause is under investigation. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai Tribe notes war’s anniversary
BONNERS FERRY — Almost 50 years ago, the Kootenai Tribe declared war on the United States on Sept. 20, 1974, in order to be federally recognized as a tribe. Vice Chair Gary Aitken Jr. told the Bonners Ferry Herald that prior to being federally recognized the Tribe was in dire straits as tribe members were in impoverished conditions and many elders were dying due to exposure. At one point, the Kootenai Tribe had 5,000 members but by Sept. 20, 1974, only 67 Kootenai lived in Boundary County.
