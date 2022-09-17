Read full article on original website
Getting A Flu Shot May Lower Your Risk Of Stroke, Study Finds
Protecting yourself from the virus might not be the only benefit of getting the flu vaccine this season.
This apparel company is using NASA spacesuit tech to relieve menopause symptoms
"Cool" clothing developed for NASA is now being used to help alleviate symptoms during menopause. Fifty One ApparelA London-based company is harnessing thermoregulating materials originally developed for spacesuits to help alleviate menopause symptoms.
France to make morning after pill free for all women and girls
France will make the morning after pill free for women of all ages from next year, the country’s health minister has announced. The pill is a form of emergency contraception taken shortly after sex to prevent pregnancy.Minister François Braun announced the news as part of a series of measures intended to strengthen the protection of women’s reproductive rights and sexual health in the country.In an interview with French newspaper 20 Minutes, Braun said the pill will be available at all pharmacies free of charge, without a prescription.It is currently only free without a prescription for underage girls, or for those...
