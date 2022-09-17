France will make the morning after pill free for women of all ages from next year, the country’s health minister has announced. The pill is a form of emergency contraception taken shortly after sex to prevent pregnancy.Minister François Braun announced the news as part of a series of measures intended to strengthen the protection of women’s reproductive rights and sexual health in the country.In an interview with French newspaper 20 Minutes, Braun said the pill will be available at all pharmacies free of charge, without a prescription.It is currently only free without a prescription for underage girls, or for those...

