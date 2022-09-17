ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

wgan.com

Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured

Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
SACO, ME
thebrockvoice.com

Crews battling fire in downtown Uxbridge

A section of downtown Uxbridge has been closed following a fire early Wednesday (Sept. 21). While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that Brock Street West is currently closed between Toronto Street and Main Street. A video from the scene has been shared...
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash

Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro crash kills two teenagers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
Daily Voice

Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA

