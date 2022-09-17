Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
thebrockvoice.com
Crews battling fire in downtown Uxbridge
A section of downtown Uxbridge has been closed following a fire early Wednesday (Sept. 21). While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that Brock Street West is currently closed between Toronto Street and Main Street. A video from the scene has been shared...
fallriverreporter.com
52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash
Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro crash kills two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
Police Investigating Attempted Burglary at Framingham Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted breaking & entering at a Framingham home on Saturday night, September 17. The attempted burglary was reported at 10;37 p.m. at 23 Wilson Drive. A “window pane on the door was broken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Michael Ward, Benjamin Kelley identified as teens killed in Attleboro crash on Sunday
A pair of recent high school graduates were identified by authorities Monday as the teenagers killed early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Attleboro. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, died near the corner of Route 123, or South Avenue, and West Street after hitting a tree around 4:30 a.m., the Bristol District Attorney’s Office said.
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
Five-week-old kitten rescued from wall of Dedham home
A five-week-old kitten was able to be removed from the exterior of a Dedham home and is now in safe hands. According to a Facebook post from the Dedham Police Department, Animal Control was called to the scene after the resident recognized where the kitten’s repeated crying were coming from.
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
Worcester County Sheriff's Dept. sets up operations centers in old bank
WORCESTER – The stately building at the corner of Main and Foster streets, known at one point as the Bank Block, has had a few different tenants over the years. Most recently, it carried Bank of America logos. Before that, it was part of The First National Bank of Boston.
GoFundMe set up for family of April Handley, woman killed in collision with school bus in Shrewsbury
A fundraiser has been created to help raise funds for the family of a Shrewsbury woman who was killed in a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury last week. April Handley, 49, died after colliding with a bus while driving on Thursday, Sept. 15, near the intersection of May Street and South Quinsigamond Avenue around 10:55 a.m.
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
msonewsports.com
Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added
Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
