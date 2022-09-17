Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Have Orange County Supervisors Reignited the Debate Over Renaming John Wayne Airport?
An effort by Orange County supervisors to come up with new logos for John Wayne Airport has seemingly reignited the long simmering debate over Wayne, his views on race and whether he’s still the right fit for a local airport in an increasingly diverse metropolitan county. Last week, a...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
Why parents protested against a Pasadena principal's reinstatement
On Tuesday night, Pasadena Unified School District officials held the first of several community meetings regarding the return of a controversial principal.Parents against the move protested outside the meeting and called on officials to fire the principal."We would like to see Mr. Ramirez fired," said parent Julie Schneiderman.Last month, San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez raced to campus after someone called 911 call claiming they saw a burglar. However, after a brief investigation, authorities determined it was the school's Latino Janitor working on a Sunday.A private security guard's body-worn camera captured San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez chastising...
lmlamplighter.com
Enter La Mirada’s Traffic Control Box Art Contest
September 21, 2022~Local artists are invited to submit proposals for the City of La Mirada’s 2nd annual Traffic Control Box Art Contest. Artists may submit an entry for consideration to have their original art applied to one of several traffic control boxes in La Mirada. All entries must incorporate...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
signalscv.com
Hart High School committee votes to remove book from library
Committee decides ‘This Book Is Gay’ is inappropriate for students. A complaint was made against a book found at Hart High School’s library for being inappropriate, and a committee then voted to remove the book from its library after deliberation, according to district officials. David LeBarron, director...
The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills
Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and His Company Lose Effort to Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit by Smartmatic
Mike Lindell and his company MyPillow lost their efforts to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic, a voting machine company that the Donald Trump ally baselessly accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election. Smartmatic machines had little circulation in the 2020 presidential election, where they were only used in...
Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC
The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves February Soccer Match in Rose Bowl Expected to Draw More than 50,000 Fans
The City Council approved a soccer match at the Rose Bowl as part of Monday’s consent calendar. The match which will be held in February will need a license agreement with AEG as the organizer, and authorization from the City Council for the Rose Bowl Operating Committee to host a displacement event – the nineteenth such event for 2023.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike
The Beach Streets event proved once again how many people are just waiting for the chance to ditch their cars; it also shows how dangerous our streets really are any other day when cars reign supreme. The post Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike appeared first on Long Beach Post.
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor Joins Call to Court to Stop Sheriff Search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took legal action Monday to stop the Sheriff’s Department from examining items seized by deputies last week and return the items, and in a new motion argued the search warrant Sheriff deputies used to enter her home and office was likely unlawful. “It...
