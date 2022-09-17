ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
City
Cerritos, CA
City
La Mirada, CA
CBS LA

Why parents protested against a Pasadena principal's reinstatement

On Tuesday night, Pasadena Unified School District officials held the first of several community meetings regarding the return of a controversial principal.Parents against the move protested outside the meeting and called on officials to fire the principal."We would like to see Mr. Ramirez fired," said parent Julie Schneiderman.Last month, San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez raced to campus after someone called 911 call claiming they saw a burglar. However, after a brief investigation, authorities determined it was the school's Latino Janitor working on a Sunday.A private security guard's body-worn camera captured San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez chastising...
PASADENA, CA
lmlamplighter.com

Enter La Mirada’s Traffic Control Box Art Contest

September 21, 2022~Local artists are invited to submit proposals for the City of La Mirada’s 2nd annual Traffic Control Box Art Contest. Artists may submit an entry for consideration to have their original art applied to one of several traffic control boxes in La Mirada. All entries must incorporate...
LA MIRADA, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt Right#Abc Board#Moderator#Board Of Trustees#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Critical Race Theory#Hmg Cn#Abcusd Board#Cerritos City Council#The City Council#The La Mirada Chamber
signalscv.com

Hart High School committee votes to remove book from library

Committee decides ‘This Book Is Gay’ is inappropriate for students. A complaint was made against a book found at Hart High School’s library for being inappropriate, and a committee then voted to remove the book from its library after deliberation, according to district officials. David LeBarron, director...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
dot.LA

The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills

Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy