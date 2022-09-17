Read full article on original website
Tennessee pulling out every stop for Florida rivalry
If hype is any marker for how a season is going, then the Vols are on the right track ahead of their SEC opener with No. 20 Florida, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium. Fresh off a 63-6 beatdown of Akron, Tennessee football was ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, its highest rating since October 2016 – and the fanfare only begins there.
Lady Vols to host Mizzou for SEC opener
Tennessee volleyball begins SEC play Wednesday night against Missouri in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols are coming off a tough weekend in Pittsburgh losing to No. 5 Ohio State and No. 12 Pitt. Despite the two losses, head coach Eve Rackham Watt believes the Lady Vols improved from the weekend.
Football Grades: Akron
No. 11 Tennessee once against had its explosive offense on display Saturday as the Vols ran through their Week 3 opponent Akron. The Vols are now 3-0 heading into Florida week and have momentum and confidence from the 63-6 blowout win over the Zips. Here’s how the Vols graded out....
Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases
Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
Lifelong Learning Book Club hopes to create community on campus
The Lifelong Learning Book Club came together on Tuesday for their first discussion of the semester. A small group made up of professors and students met on Zoom to talk about the first three chapters of this semester’s book pick: “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Promoting Equity in the College Classroom” by Kelly Hogan and Viji Sathy.
Plans for Melrose Hall reconstruction announced in campus master plan
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the University of Tennessee announced official plans to begin the rebuilding of Melrose Hall. The decision is part of the Campus Master Plan, which aims to match UT’s infrastructure to its strategic vision. The new building is planned to house state-of-the-art academic spaces. Melrose Hall,...
Artist-in-Residence Destiny O. Birdsong reads her award-winning work for reading series
Destiny O. Birdsong read her work Monday night in the Lindsay Young Auditorium. The reading was part of the University of Tennessee’s Creative Writing Program Reading Series. Birdsong is a poet, essayist and novelist originally in Louisiana. She is serving as an Artist-in-Residence this year at UT for 2022-2023....
Hodges Library raises censorship awareness with banned books display
This week is the American Library Association’s (ALA) Banned Books Week, which celebrates the freedom to read and highlights historic censorship attempts. To celebrate this week, on the second floor of the John C. Hodges Library, a shelf of challenged and banned books is displayed in the hallway next to Starbucks. Library visitors can learn about and check out books that have been challenged or banned.
