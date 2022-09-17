Tik tok is a curse on the world I swear. I just hope these idiots aren’t breeding. But unfortunately it’s usually stupid people that do.
I will not give this dingbat or anyone acknowledgement on Tik Tok. If I happen to see one, it's because my wife showed me! I would love to see the youth of society today scramble if Tik Tok was shut down for a day!🍿🍿🍾
i can't even handle so many things about her. I did some snooping to check her out and her parents should be ashamed of this "homeschooling", among other things about her. like, I can't shake my head hard enough or face palm myself enough.
Related
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Woman rushed to hospital and left 'looking like Donald Duck' after getting lips dissolved
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
RELATED PEOPLE
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
IN THIS ARTICLE
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Swing Ride Crashes to Ground at Theme Park in Terrifying Viral Video
Star 93.9
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 95