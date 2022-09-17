ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 95

White kings
3d ago

Tik tok is a curse on the world I swear. I just hope these idiots aren’t breeding. But unfortunately it’s usually stupid people that do.

Reply(3)
59
KillerBee5150
3d ago

I will not give this dingbat or anyone acknowledgement on Tik Tok. If I happen to see one, it's because my wife showed me! I would love to see the youth of society today scramble if Tik Tok was shut down for a day!🍿🍿🍾

Reply(1)
22
Blaisze Mackenzie
2d ago

i can't even handle so many things about her. I did some snooping to check her out and her parents should be ashamed of this "homeschooling", among other things about her. like, I can't shake my head hard enough or face palm myself enough.

Reply(4)
10
Related
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yung Baby Tate
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Follicle#Ahh#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Black Enterprise

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy