Star 93.9

Brendan Fraser Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Film Cancellation

If you’re bummed out that you’re not going to get to see HBO Max’s Batgirl movie after it was canceled during post-production by Warner Bros. Discovery, just imagine how the people who worked on the movie feel. All those months of effort and care, and they’ll never be seen or appreciated by anyone. It’s like the whole thing never happened.
Star 93.9

Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York

It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Star 93.9

Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23

It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
Star 93.9

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be raising his supposed dating age limit. It's rumored he and Gigi Hadid are casually, non-exclusively dating after the actor, 47, was spotted hanging out with model, 27, in New York City. Photos showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking closely while attending an exclusive party have been...
Star 93.9

Was Ana de Armas Haunted by Marilyn Monroe’s Ghost?

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas told reporters that she felt the ghostly presence of famed actress Marilyn Monroe while filming upcoming Netflix film Blonde. "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us," de Armas said. She said...
Star 93.9

James Cameron Says 3D Movies Aren’t Over

3D theatrical releases seem to mostly be a thing of the past, but according to James Cameron, it's not the end. He thinks that 3D is merely a stylistic choice now. When Avatar was released, and in the couple of years that followed, a lot of people would go out and see a movie that was in 3D for the pure spectacle of it. Solely because it was in 3D. Lately, that seems to have changed.
Star 93.9

Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Lie Down On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Win?

When Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Monday (Sept. 12), her triumphant acceptance speech turned into an awkward moment when Jimmy Kimmel refused to move from his spot lying in front of the microphone. But why did Kimmel lie down in the first place?...
Star 93.9

Anne Hathaway Ironically Recreates ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Outfit While Sitting Next to Anna Wintour at NYFW

Anne Hathaway recreated one of her most iconic movie looks at New York Fashion Week — and the internet is feeling nostalgic. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Hathaway attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a chocolate brown, collared leather jacket and black turtleneck, her hair styled in a sleek ponytail with bangs.
Star 93.9

‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in First Season 3 Trailer

It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.
Star 93.9

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Show

One of the most famous duos in movie history are taking their double act to television. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the hugely popular 1969 film, will soon be the stars of a TV series on Amazon. The new Butch and Sundance will be Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. The project comes from the Russo brothers’ company AGBO, and will be written by Eternals’ Kaz and Ryan Firpo.
Star 93.9

‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Series Coming to Amazon

The original Blade Runner was set in the dystopian future of 2019. But even though reality has caught up with bleak science-fiction and we still don’t have sentient artificial intelligence, the franchise has continued by simply jumping further into its dark future. A 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049 took place in, uh, 2049. And now the film is getting a TV sequel set even further in the future at Amazon.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

