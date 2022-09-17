Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Film Cancellation
If you’re bummed out that you’re not going to get to see HBO Max’s Batgirl movie after it was canceled during post-production by Warner Bros. Discovery, just imagine how the people who worked on the movie feel. All those months of effort and care, and they’ll never be seen or appreciated by anyone. It’s like the whole thing never happened.
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23
It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
Is Jungkook the Reincarnation of Princess Diana? Twitter Theory Explained
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 8, the internet was rife with rumors and conspiracy theories — including the bizarre idea that the spirit of the queen would be reincarnated as the baby of internet troll Trisha Paytas. But that isn't the only reincarnation theory that's been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?
Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be raising his supposed dating age limit. It's rumored he and Gigi Hadid are casually, non-exclusively dating after the actor, 47, was spotted hanging out with model, 27, in New York City. Photos showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking closely while attending an exclusive party have been...
Was Ana de Armas Haunted by Marilyn Monroe’s Ghost?
During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas told reporters that she felt the ghostly presence of famed actress Marilyn Monroe while filming upcoming Netflix film Blonde. "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us," de Armas said. She said...
James Cameron Says 3D Movies Aren’t Over
3D theatrical releases seem to mostly be a thing of the past, but according to James Cameron, it's not the end. He thinks that 3D is merely a stylistic choice now. When Avatar was released, and in the couple of years that followed, a lot of people would go out and see a movie that was in 3D for the pure spectacle of it. Solely because it was in 3D. Lately, that seems to have changed.
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Star 93.9
Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Lie Down On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Win?
When Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Monday (Sept. 12), her triumphant acceptance speech turned into an awkward moment when Jimmy Kimmel refused to move from his spot lying in front of the microphone. But why did Kimmel lie down in the first place?...
Anne Hathaway Ironically Recreates ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Outfit While Sitting Next to Anna Wintour at NYFW
Anne Hathaway recreated one of her most iconic movie looks at New York Fashion Week — and the internet is feeling nostalgic. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Hathaway attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a chocolate brown, collared leather jacket and black turtleneck, her hair styled in a sleek ponytail with bangs.
‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in First Season 3 Trailer
It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.
Whitney Houston Gets Her Own Biopic in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
The writer of Bohemian Rhapsody has a new musical biopic: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, about the life of the late, great Whitney Houston. The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and stars Naomi Ackie from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the iconic pop star — although Houston’s singing voice in the trailer is unmistakably her own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maya Hawke Desperately Wants a Steve and Robin ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off With Joe Keery
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is excited to see what lies ahead for her character, Robin Buckley. But mostly she really wants to do a spin-off with co-star Joe Keery. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke shared she's open to the possibility of a spin-off show featuring Robin and Keery's lovable jock-turned-babysitter Steve Harrington.
Why Does Gen Z Think Jackie Kennedy Ate Sheet Metal?
While Jackie Kennedy, a.k.a. Jackie O, was a beacon of grace, style and beauty for many during her height of influence in the 1960s, Gen Z doesn't appear to find her charms as alluring, to say the least. Apparently, Gen Z thinks Jackie Kennedy looks "feral" and looks like she...
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Show
One of the most famous duos in movie history are taking their double act to television. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the hugely popular 1969 film, will soon be the stars of a TV series on Amazon. The new Butch and Sundance will be Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. The project comes from the Russo brothers’ company AGBO, and will be written by Eternals’ Kaz and Ryan Firpo.
‘Blade Runner’ Sequel Series Coming to Amazon
The original Blade Runner was set in the dystopian future of 2019. But even though reality has caught up with bleak science-fiction and we still don’t have sentient artificial intelligence, the franchise has continued by simply jumping further into its dark future. A 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049 took place in, uh, 2049. And now the film is getting a TV sequel set even further in the future at Amazon.
Man on TikTok Slammed for Wearing Blackface to Mock Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’
A man on TikTok under the name Joss Marchell was slammed by the internet for a viral video in which he wore blackface to mock Halle Bailey as Ariel in the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer from Disney. What made the video even more harmful was the fact that he wasn't...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0