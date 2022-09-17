Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Vehicle into A Building Driver Unresponsive in Ross County
Ross – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a vehicle into a building around 945 on Tuesday. According to early reports in the area of 2059 SR 159 (Witts Frozen Custard), a car crashed into the building. The 911 caller reported that the driver was unresponsive. It was unknown if medical or overdose at that time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
sciotopost.com
Update – Stoutsville Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency crews responded to the area of 6850 Crooks Creek road around 1:15 for a report of a motorcycle crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Patrick Covell, 56 of Stoutsville was driving his 2005 Harley Davidson when he failed to make a curve and drove off the roadway, and overturned down an embankment.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device
Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side
According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
Chip, a horse with Franklin County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, dies at 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
WTAP
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Three Corrections Officers and One Employee Fired or Put on Leave After “Inappropriate Activity” with Inmates
PICKAWAY – Three Corrections officers and one Employee at the Fairfield County sheriff’s jail have been put on administrative leave or were terminated after an event went on inside the jail. According to Sheriff Alex Lape, three deputies/Corrections Officers were placed on Administrative Leave. The reason was for...
WSAZ
Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) - An elderly volunteer firefighter underwent surgery Monday and remains in a hospital in Columbus after a rollover crash that happened Sunday. Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst tells WSAZ the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg. Darst says this could’ve easily been fatal, and they’re...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
