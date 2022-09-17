ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle into A Building Driver Unresponsive in Ross County

Ross – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a vehicle into a building around 945 on Tuesday. According to early reports in the area of 2059 SR 159 (Witts Frozen Custard), a car crashed into the building. The 911 caller reported that the driver was unresponsive. It was unknown if medical or overdose at that time.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Update – Stoutsville Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency crews responded to the area of 6850 Crooks Creek road around 1:15 for a report of a motorcycle crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Patrick Covell, 56 of Stoutsville was driving his 2005 Harley Davidson when he failed to make a curve and drove off the roadway, and overturned down an embankment.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Ross Sheriff Gives All Clear for Explosive Device

Chillicothe – Evacuation occured in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a possible bomb scare around 2:30 pm today. According to early reports, the Sheriff’s department they issued a mandatory evacuation in the area of Eastern Ave to Douglas Street and to 7th Street after a suspicious package was found.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on North Street in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency personnel has responded to the area of High and North Street in Chillicothe for a person struck by a vehicle. Accoridng to early reports the driver stopped after hitting the pedestrian and called 911. Emergency personnel are on scene now and transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Chillicothe west side

According to initial reports, a pedestrian was struck by a passing motorist. The name of the person and their current condition were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#Structure Fire
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Three Corrections Officers and One Employee Fired or Put on Leave After “Inappropriate Activity” with Inmates

PICKAWAY – Three Corrections officers and one Employee at the Fairfield County sheriff’s jail have been put on administrative leave or were terminated after an event went on inside the jail. According to Sheriff Alex Lape, three deputies/Corrections Officers were placed on Administrative Leave. The reason was for...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) - An elderly volunteer firefighter underwent surgery Monday and remains in a hospital in Columbus after a rollover crash that happened Sunday. Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst tells WSAZ the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg. Darst says this could’ve easily been fatal, and they’re...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging

Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
ORIENT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 7: State breaks down autopsies of Rhoden victims in George Wagner IV’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The seventh day of trial in George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County was spent with the coroner going over the autopsies. Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County, where the autopsies for all eight Rhoden victims were conducted took the stand. Looman testified how she autopsied the women on Saturday, the men on Sunday, and Chris Rhoden Sr. on Monday, after the homicides. The reason for this was, she said Chris Sr. appeared to look the worst injured and she wanted to focus on him in detail.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

