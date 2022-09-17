Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Is Hosting a Surface Event on October 12, 2022
If you're a fan of Microsoft's Surface devices, make sure you're free on October 12, 2022. The company has confirmed that it's going to host an event about its product range on the date, albeit it has kept quiet about what, exactly, it's going to announce. A New Surface Event...
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2: How to get Microsoft's latest OS update and what's coming next
Microsoft began the rollout of the Windows 11 2022 Update (also known as Windows 11 version 22H2) to mainstream users in more than 190 countries today, Sept. 20. Windows 11 22H2 is Microsoft's first annual feature update to the first version of Windows 11, which shipped last year. Windows 11.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
TechCrunch
Logitech announces a handheld console focused on cloud gaming
While Logitech is better known for its computer peripherals, webcams and gaming accessories, the company is entering a new market with the Logitech G Cloud. If you look at the photo at the top of this article, you’ll think that it looks like a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck. That form factor has been massively successful over the past few years, and Logitech isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. The Logitech G Cloud has a medium-sized display surrounded by gamepad-like controls.
Lenovo announces new AR glasses that work with iPhone ahead of Apple’s headset
We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day doesn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. Meet the...
Apple Named Favorite Computer as HP Falters
A recent analysis reveals which personal computer brands consumers now favor.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update to make PCs greener and more productive
Microsoft has updated Windows 11 with new features to make it easier to use.The software giant had originally shown off some of these features during the launch of the new operating system in October 2021, but clarified that many would not be available until later.This latest batch of features, called the Windows 11 2022 Update, makes the search menu in the new taskbar more accurate, brings Start menu folders, and adds Snap layouts – a feature that makes it easier to have two apps open side-by-side and switch between them.When a user moves an app or a folder around, a...
techaiapp.com
How Health Care Evolves Amidst Technology Disruptions
In recent years, health care has shifted away from traditional approaches to innovative and efficient technologically driven approaches. New and upcoming innovations in technologies support autonomous care at home, reducing costs and saving time. Stakeholders and many of the experts give optimistic feedback on the possible outcomes of using technological innovations in treating patients and helping them achieve a healthy lifestyle.
The Verge
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99
Logitech is officially announcing its G Cloud Gaming Handheld today after a teaser and a leak last month. The Android-powered $349.99 handheld will arrive in North America on October 17th, with access to the Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. While you’ll be able to play Android mobile games, the focus is really on cloud gaming, and the handheld has been engineered this way to provide 12 hours or more of battery life.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket just fired up 7 engines for the 1st time (video)
SpaceX fired seven engines on its Starship Super Heavy prototype "Booster 7" on Monday (Sept. 19), marking the highest number of Raptor engines ever tested simultaneously.
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Treat your eyes with this massive 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for only $250
LG dropped the price on one of its better1440p gaming monitors.
ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
CNET
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Falls Back to All-Time Low at up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $130 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $250 for the 64GB model and $300 for the 128GB version, equalling the all-time lows we've seen at previous points this year. The sale matches a one-day sale we saw last month and is again available for one day only.
CNET
Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can
Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad and Mac Models For a Limited Time at Woot
When it comes to laptops, desktops and tablets, Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can snag a refurbished iPad or MacBook on sale for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Saturday, Sept. 24. And with limited quantities available, there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.
