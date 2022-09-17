Read full article on original website
MSUM Women's Soccer Heads to Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul for NSIC Contests
The Minnesota State University Moorhead soccer team will travel to Mankato, Mn to face Minnesota State-Mankato at 4 pm on Friday. The Dragons will then travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to face Concordia St. Paul at 1 pm on Saturday this weekend. The Dragons are 1-3-1 on the season and...
Dragon Football Heads to Winona State for Saturday Clash
The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team is on the road for the next two games, starting this Saturday at Winona State. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minn. Live stats and video are available at msumdragons.com. An MSUM win over Winona State would...
Dragon Cross Country Set for Roy Griak Invitational
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The men will race at noon with the women's race set for 12:45 p.m. This will be the Dragons first competition since the Dragon...
