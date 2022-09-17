ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Dragon Football Heads to Winona State for Saturday Clash

The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team is on the road for the next two games, starting this Saturday at Winona State. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona, Minn. Live stats and video are available at msumdragons.com. An MSUM win over Winona State would...
MOORHEAD, MN
Dragon Cross Country Set for Roy Griak Invitational

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The men will race at noon with the women's race set for 12:45 p.m. This will be the Dragons first competition since the Dragon...
MOORHEAD, MN

