Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Noodle Casserole
This chicken noodle casserole checks each of the three C's for casserole superstardom: classic, creamy, and oh so comforting. Wide egg noodles, cream of chicken soup, and a crushed butter cracker topping will take grown-ups right back to their childhood and make everyone at the table smile. Use a rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked chicken to save time. No need to cook any veggies beforehand—they'll soften up beautifully as the casserole bakes.
recipesgram.com
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS
Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Tavern-Style Pizza Recipe
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the dough: In a small bowl, add the yeast to 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|275 ml water heated to 115°F. Give it a stir with your finger and let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Place the flour in...
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIES WITH BOX MIX
Peanut Butter Brownies😍 with Box Mix are an easy take on traditional brownies! Fudgy, decadent brownies with an incredible swirl of peanut butter everyone loves!. Brownies with peanut butter are so easy to make, using a box mix for the base and the addition of creamy peanut butter, creates a heavenly treat. This peanut butter brownie recipe with box mix takes all the work out of making a delicious dessert, give it a try today and see just how amazing it is!
'Crinkle cake' recipe goes viral on TikTok: Try the sweet, flaky dessert
There's a new dessert recipe gaining steam as a TikTok food trend, and this time it's "crinkle cake" – a sweet and flaky pastry that can be made at home. Crinkle cake has Middle Eastern origins and is made with phyllo dough, syrup and custard, according to Ramena Avakian, who made the recipe go viral after she shared a video tutorial of how she makes the dish.
butterwithasideofbread.com
ALMOND JOY CAKE
Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
princesspinkygirl.com
Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles
This Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles recipe is easy to make, no bake, gluten-free, and ready in minutes. Using real pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, crushed graham crackers, white chocolate chips, and pumpkin pie spice, these pumpkin look alike treats are the cutest looking pumpkin packages filled with warm fall flavors.
Bon Appétit
What Is the Poo Driver? A Cocktail With a Cult Following
Besides the great Bloody Mary and heroic Michelada, brunch cocktails often take the form of a missed opportunity. Sometimes they try to quell a nasty hangover; other times they intend to fancify a meal. But what happens on those occasions when you’re neither feeling like a bag of trash, nor at your friend’s sister’s bat mitzvah luncheon? What happens, say, when you are just bored and possibly a little constipated? Which is to say: American?
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
This $22 Kitchen Wrap Organizer Takes Up Zero Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.
Pumpkin and Spice Fall Recipe Ideas to Help Get in the Fall Mood Here on the Suncoast
Fall is right around here on the Suncoast, and while we might not have the changing of the leaves or major climate changes – we can still get in the mood. That is right, pumpkins, spice, and all sorts of decor ideas can help us appreciate this time of year between the blistering summer months and the holidays that will be here before you know it. Here are a few pumpkin and spice-filled ideas to make your home smell amazing and make you get deep into the Fall vibes.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
