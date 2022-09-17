Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Video shows new angle of incident between Kyler Murray, fan
Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Kyler Murray in the face, and a new video shows another angle of the slap. The big question is whether or not it was deliberate. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Tuesday...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'
Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting
Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Yardbarker
Cameras Capture J.J. Watt In Awe Of Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals did not give up in their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They were not rattled despite being down 23-7 in the third quarter to the high-powered Raiders offense. Arizona went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and scored another...
Yardbarker
David Montgomery blames Packers' home-field advantage for Bears' negated TD
As Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a shotgun snap on 4th-and-goal from the Green Bay Packers 1-yard line in Sunday’s 27-10 loss at Lambeau Field, it appeared Chicago had cut its deficit to just one score with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the play was called dead...
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 QBs he watches on TV and Tom Brady won’t be happy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped an intriguing tidbit about his favorite quarterbacks to watch. When given the chance, Rodgers admitted that there are two guys in particular that he enjoys watching on TV. After being pressed...
Steelers rookie WR George Pickens says he was running free vs. Patriots 'about 90 percent of the time'
Wide receiver George Pickens was one of the stars of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason, finishing with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. The summer success hasn't translated to much production through his first two regular season NFL games though, as the rookie has been limited to two catches on six targets for 26 yards.
Yardbarker
49ers considering tight end move amid George Kittle injury
The San Francisco 49ers have a major hole at tight end amid injuries to George Kittle and Tyler Kroft. While Kittle is hoping to return for Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season, the Niners are still mulling a move to address the position. According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson , the 49ers are working out undrafted rookie tight end Garrett Walston in order to create some additional depth behind Kittle.
Yardbarker
With a division in disarray, can the Jaguars win the AFC South?
Few expected the Jaguars to reach the playoffs in 2017, let alone come within minutes of a trip to the Super Bowl. With the AFC South in disarray right now, Jacksonville might have a chance at another miracle run. Through two weeks, the Jaguars are the only AFC South team...
Comments / 0