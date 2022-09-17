Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County appoints County Commission assistant
BLOUNTVILLE — John H. Osborne III is the new assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its meeting on Aug. 18.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
Johnson City Press
Local schools offer free flu shots to students
With flu season quickly approaching, both Johnson City and Washington County are working to offer free flu shots to students while they are at school. Who: Johnson City and Washington County Schools are both partnering with the Washington County Health Department to offer free flu shots to students. Families are encouraged to visit either the health department or their primary care physician to receive their flu shot, which is covered by most insurances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Johnson City Press
Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission
A proposal by some Sullivan County Commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever done previously.
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 22
Sept. 22, 1887: The Comet informed readers, “Col. T.E. Matson arrived from Columbia, S.C. Monday night. He says an engineer corps will be here within the next three weeks to locate the C. C. & C. line north. They would have been here sooner but were delayed in South Carolina. Col. left last night for Kentucky to start a corps to work locating the line in the Breaks of the Cumberland. It is the intention of the company to begin work there as soon as possible and work this way. A force will also be put on here and work north. The contract has been let from Rutherfordton to Marion and work will be commenced on it within the next fifteen days. Col. says it is probably work will be commenced at the tunnel in the Iron Mountain range shortly. While our people would rather see them commence now in Johnson City they know that work being commenced any where on the line between Marion, N.C. and the Breaks fixes the line through Johnson City and they are satisfied. Gen. R.A. Johnson, the General Manager, will be in Johnson City in a few weeks and will determine when grading will begin here.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday
Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School Fire Science program participates in fire simulation training
CHURCH HILL — The Cherokee High School Fire Science Program visited the Church Hill Fire Department to participate in training that involved going through a maze filled with smoke, search and rescue, knot-tying and other scenario simulation training. Students enrolled in the program visited the CHFD on Monday to...
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army breaks ground on new veterans wing
Officials with the Salvation Army joined with financial contributors, professionals from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, and local government leaders on Tuesday to break ground on a new 15-unit transitional housing wing for homeless veterans. The housing project will be constructed in what is now a parking area...
Johnson City Press
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Johnson City Press
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Comments / 0