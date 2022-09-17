Sept. 22, 1887: The Comet informed readers, “Col. T.E. Matson arrived from Columbia, S.C. Monday night. He says an engineer corps will be here within the next three weeks to locate the C. C. & C. line north. They would have been here sooner but were delayed in South Carolina. Col. left last night for Kentucky to start a corps to work locating the line in the Breaks of the Cumberland. It is the intention of the company to begin work there as soon as possible and work this way. A force will also be put on here and work north. The contract has been let from Rutherfordton to Marion and work will be commenced on it within the next fifteen days. Col. says it is probably work will be commenced at the tunnel in the Iron Mountain range shortly. While our people would rather see them commence now in Johnson City they know that work being commenced any where on the line between Marion, N.C. and the Breaks fixes the line through Johnson City and they are satisfied. Gen. R.A. Johnson, the General Manager, will be in Johnson City in a few weeks and will determine when grading will begin here.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO