62 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a violent weekend in Chicago. At least 62 people were shot, and nine of those people were killed, with six of those dying just Sunday.

At least six of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition.

A 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside Friday night.

The two were walking along with another male and another child around 8:37 p.m. when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.

The boy was shot in the left leg and taken by his father to Comer Children's Hospital and is listed in good condition.

Police found a man critically wounded in the 1900 block of East 81 Street in South Chicago around 10:16 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered a man, 23, in a silver truck unresponsive.

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the right bicep and flank and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 1100 block of West Hubbard Street in West Loop Around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when an occupant in a white Durango fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Five men were injured and two killed during two separate shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart.

Around 4:25 p.m., three men were shot on 97th and Escanaba in South Deering after getting into a fight with another group of people. All three men were hospitalized in critical condition.

About five minutes alter in West Woodlawn, four men were shot on a front porch near 61st and Evans by someone in a blue Chevrolet Impala. Two men died and two other men are in critical condition following the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 11:46 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of North Sawyer Avenue, a woman, 42, was standing on the street when shots were fired in the area and the victim was struck. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and stomach and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 11:40 p.m. Friday, in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

· At 12:25 a.m. Saturday, in the 3200 block of South Lithuanica Avenue, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a male approached shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

· At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of South Racine Avenue, two men were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown male. A 34-year-old man was transported to Stroger by the CFD in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Another 34-year-old man was transported to Stroger by the CFD in good condition with a gunshot wound to both legs.

· At 12:18 Saturday, in the 2700 block of West 68th Street, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and is listed in good condition. The victim would not give any details on the incident.

· At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue, a 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle on Diversey when an occupant in a white Jeep fired shots. The victim drove to Ascension St. Mary with gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead.

· At 1:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

· At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive, a 27-year-old man was walking in the sidewalk when a group of people began to beat him and an offender fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Northwestern in good condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

· At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of South Central Park Avenue, a 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when shots were fired. The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right foot.

· At 3:35 a.m. Saturday, in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street, a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at St. Bernard's in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right foot.

· At 4:06 a.m. Saturday, in the 4300 block of North Troy Street, an unaged male was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain. His father drove him to a local hospital for treatment. Victim suffered gunshot wounds on his left hand and right elbow. Victim is being very uncooperative with the investigation.

· At 1:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, two men were at a house party standing outside when a black SUV drove by and started shooting at a group of people. A 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder & back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the lower leg and transported to U of C Hospital in an unknown condition. Offenders fled in unknown direction.

· At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, a woman, 24, was inside a vehicle when she was struck multiple times to the body. The victim was transported to U of C Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

· At 12 p.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of South Prairie, on Sep. 17, 2022, three men were near the street when they were approached by a black-in-color Cadillac Escalade and an occupant from within produced a handgun and fired shots. A 26-year-old man was struck in the foot, a 29-year-old man was struck in the ankle, and a 35-year-old man was struck in both legs. All three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

· Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1900 block of West Ogden. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not available.

· At 2:59 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the hip in the 2700 block of West Congress Parkway. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Yale, when someone in another vehicle shot him in the arm and back. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

· At 3:26 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was inside a home in the 7000 block of South Honore, when he suffered a graze wound to the face. He was treated at the scene.

· At 6:59 p.m. Saturday, a 63-year-old man was near the street in the 7100 block of South University, when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

· At 7:59 p.m. Saturday, a male of unknown age was found shot to death in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Place.

· At 8:06 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was driving in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue, when someone in a black SUV shot him in the right shoulder. The victim drove himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

· At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 6000 block of South Racine, when someone in a vehicle shot him in the left leg and groin. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

· At 10:06 p.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a gunman walked up and shot him in the left arm. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

· At 10:17 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, when a gunman fired shots from the alley. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

· At 10:16 p.m. Saturday, two men were standing on a front porch in the 200 block of East 113th Street, when two gunmen fired shots. A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and back, and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to Christ in critical condition.

· At 12:46 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified male was on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court, when someone shot him in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

· At 2:09 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was standing on a front porch in the 2100 block of South Drake, when someone in a white SUV started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 2:05 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Homan, when someone shot him in the torso. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

· At 2:44 a.m. Sunday, two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 3600 block of South Kedzie, when someone in a gray Jeep started shooting. An 18-year-old man was shot in the neck, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

· At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 5700 block of West Race, when someone in a grey SUV started shooting. The victim was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

· At 4 a.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old girl was riding in a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Wood, when someone started shooting. The girl was shot in the right arm, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

· At 1:19 a.m. Sunday, two men and a woman were shot in the 7900 block of South Damen. All three victims, two 40-year-old men, and a 40-year-old woman, were shot in the leg, and were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

· At 4:06 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was driving in the 5800 block of South Western, when someone in a white sedan fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

· At 4:41 a.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was shot in the 3900 block of West Monroe. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

· At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, two 32-year-old men were in a vehicle in the 4100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when someone in a black vehicle started shooting. One victim was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the arm. The victims took themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.

· At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified male was found shot to death in the 700 block of East 133rd Street.

· At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, four people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans, when someone pulled up in a dark blue Chevy Impala and started shooting. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A third victim, a 20- to 30-year-old man, was shot multiple times, but his condition was not available. A fourth victim, whose age and gender were not available, was being treated at Provident Hospital.

· At 4:25 p.m. Sunday, three people got into an argument with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle, and thigh, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Christ in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

· At 10:57 p.m. Sunday, two men were at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street, when they shot at each other following an altercation. A 29-year-old man was shot in the right side, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The other man, whose age was not available, was shot in the left leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

· At 4:47 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

· At 3:22 a.m. Monday, a 19-year-old was in a vehicle in the 9400 block of South King Drive, when someone in a black sedan shot them in the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

· At 3:32 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was leaving a restaurant in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road, when someone in a black Nissan pickup started shooting. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, with a graze wound to the face. A woman was sitting in the man's car when two men stole her purse before fleeing in the truck. The woman was not injured.

